Richmond American Homes opens Encore in Cadence

On Oct. 28, Richmond American Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Encore, its new neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community.

The model homes Encore, a Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will be ready for viewing on Oct. 28. (Richmond American Homes)

Featuring complimentary food and drink, face-painting and balloon animals, the Encore grand opening event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (partially during Cadence’s Autumn in the Park event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.)

Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the one-story Paige, Rincon, Delaney, Denise and Dominic models offer up to five bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages with floor plans between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet.

Amenities include breakfast nooks, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in pantries, jack-and-jill baths, paver stone driveways and luxurious master suites.

The Encore grand opening event will be held at 270 Inflection St. (at Cadence View).

Richmond American Homes’ Encore community joins existing neighborhoods by builders CalAtlantic Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as age-qualified community Heritage by Lennar.

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will span 2,200 acres and feature 13,250 homes. Amenities include free Wi-Fi in the Central Park and the area’s only free residential bike share program.

In total, Cadence will feature 450 acres of open space, including 30 acres of trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail. The 50-acre Central Park offers vistas of nearby mountains, the Strip and Las Vegas Valley, while a planned sports park will include basketball and tennis courts and fields for soccer, softball and other recreational sports.

Full details on the current and forthcoming homes from Cadence’s builders may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is the perfect starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey deep into all of the various home options Cadence has to offer.

Cadence is minutes from the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.