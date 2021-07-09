114°F
Richmond American offers homes at Cadence

July 9, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale in Cadence. (Richmond American Homes)
Verismo by Richmond American Homes features two-story models starting in the lower $400,000s. (Richmond American Homes)

Homebuyers in Southern Nevada are encouraged to act quickly, as two of the Cadence master plan’s most popular neighborhoods are close to selling out.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

Starting in the upper $400,000s, Tessitura offers ranch-style models. The Sarah floor plan offers 2,150 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Homeowners can enjoy an inviting great room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent dining area, perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.

Also, available in Tessitura is the Anika model, featuring a large kitchen with a center island, breakfast nook and quartz countertops. The 1,850-square-foot home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a private master suite with an oversized walk-in closet and deluxe master bath.

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes features two-story models starting in the lower $400,000s. Highlights of the 1,800-square-foot Oleander plan include an open main floor with the great room seamlessly flowing into the dining room and kitchen. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms with an optional loft or fourth bedroom provide plenty of space for everyone in the family.

The Boxwood model is also available in the Verismo neighborhood, offering 1,770 square feet of living space and up to four bedrooms. The main floor features an open concept with the dining area overlooking the backyard. Homeowners can enjoy the perfect sunset from a private balcony connected to the upstairs master suite.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and several luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

Life in Cadence is minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, which will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for bestselling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

THE LATEST
The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf & Food Festival will be held Sept. 3-5. All proceeds wi ...
Lake Las Vegas to host golf, food festival Sept. 3-5
Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

A midtown Las Vegas vintage apartment building at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartm ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 10
Camino Verde Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Camino 2630 Apartments in midtown Las Vegas. The community at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartment building the firm has purchased to refurbish in the neighborhood.

Tri Pointe Homes Tri Pointe Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin - both in stunning loca ...
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin neighborhoods with views
Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin — both in stunning locations. Sandalwood is in the village of Stonebridge that is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. And Terra Luna Ridge is in The Cliffs village, aptly named for its picturesque and spectacular ridgeline.

The Nevada Press Foundation has listed its headquarters building at 102 N. Curry St. in downtow ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 3
Las Vegas residents are invited to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday at America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration on July 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

Matt Frankel
How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market
By Matt Frankel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.

Shea Homes offers Trilogy in the village of South Square within Summerlin. Trilogy is designed ...
Shea Homes offers Trilogy in Summerlin
Shea Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Trilogy in the village of South Square. Trilogy is designed for active adults, ages 55-plus, and features three collections of attached homes offering 11 floor plans in one- and two-story elevations with paired, courtyard or vertical duplex designs.

This month, Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist Jorge Olivera Castillo and his wife, huma ...
Juhl high-rise to host to Cuban writer Jorge Olivera Castillo
Jorge Olivera Castillo, a Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist, takes up a five-month residency in downtown Las Vegas this month. His arrival is emblematic of the city’s longstanding commitment to freedom of expression for artists and writers and is made possible by a collaboration between Juhl — the iconic downtown condo tower that spans an entire city block — and the City of Asylum program, a project of the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute.

Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway to provide free home moves to three families t ...
Move 4 Less launches Summer Move Giveaway
To celebrate the summer and give local residents something else to smile about, Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway. The new program already awarded a free move to a lucky family this month, and two other families will be selected for July and August. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move.

Brad Spires
Homeowners fared better than expected during Legislature
NVR

Now, that the dust has settled from the recently concluded session of the Nevada Legislature, leaders of Nevada Realtors say homeowners actually fared better than it seemed they would when the session started.