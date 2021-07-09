Richmond American offers homes at Cadence

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have both been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

Homebuyers in Southern Nevada are encouraged to act quickly, as two of the Cadence master plan’s most popular neighborhoods are close to selling out.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

Starting in the upper $400,000s, Tessitura offers ranch-style models. The Sarah floor plan offers 2,150 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Homeowners can enjoy an inviting great room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent dining area, perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.

Also, available in Tessitura is the Anika model, featuring a large kitchen with a center island, breakfast nook and quartz countertops. The 1,850-square-foot home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a private master suite with an oversized walk-in closet and deluxe master bath.

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes features two-story models starting in the lower $400,000s. Highlights of the 1,800-square-foot Oleander plan include an open main floor with the great room seamlessly flowing into the dining room and kitchen. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms with an optional loft or fourth bedroom provide plenty of space for everyone in the family.

The Boxwood model is also available in the Verismo neighborhood, offering 1,770 square feet of living space and up to four bedrooms. The main floor features an open concept with the dining area overlooking the backyard. Homeowners can enjoy the perfect sunset from a private balcony connected to the upstairs master suite.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and several luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

Life in Cadence is minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, which will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for bestselling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.