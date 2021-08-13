100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Provided Content

Richmond American offers homes in Cadence

Provided Content
August 13, 2021 - 1:00 pm
 
Richmond American Homes' Allegro neighborhood in Cadence in Henderson. (Richmond American Homes)
Richmond American Homes' Allegro neighborhood in Cadence in Henderson. (Richmond American Homes)
Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood is in Cadence. (Richmond American Homes)
Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood is in Cadence. (Richmond American Homes)
The Arioso neighborhood is Cadence’s third installment of the community’s best-selling pair ...
The Arioso neighborhood is Cadence’s third installment of the community’s best-selling paired homes by Richmond American Homes. (Richmond American Homes)
The Arioso neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers two models wit ...
The Arioso neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers two models with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. (Richmond American Homes)
Homes in the Arioso neighborhood, by Richmond American Homes, in Cadence include three bedrooms ...
Homes in the Arioso neighborhood, by Richmond American Homes, in Cadence include three bedrooms and up to 1,520 square feet of living space. (Richmond American Homes)
The Allegro neighborhood offers two-story single-family homes that start in price in the upper ...
The Allegro neighborhood offers two-story single-family homes that start in price in the upper $300,000s. (Richmond American Homes)

Richmond American Homes introduces two new neighborhoods at Cadence in Henderson with two-story single-family and paired models for those in search of their dream home.

The Arioso neighborhood is Cadence’s third installment of the community’s best-selling paired homes by Richmond American Homes. Two models are available and start in the mid-$300,000s, featuring three bedrooms and up to 1,520 square feet of living space.

Homeowners seeking this comfy abode can enjoy the open layout and adjoining covered patio areas perfect for intimate dining with family and friends.

Also available at Cadence is Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood. These two-story single-family homes start in the upper $300,000s and offer up to four bedrooms and 1,800 square feet — perfect for growing families. Each of the four available models tout a gourmet kitchen and ample living space for everyone in the family to gather and create new memories.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center, Lake Mead Recreational Area, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, The Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley
2
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
3
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
4
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
5
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Preferred Trust Co. With a self-directed IRA at Preferred Trust Co. you can purchase a property ...
Purchase your next investment property at auction with an IRA
Provided Content

The national moratorium ended last month, presenting investors with an unprecedented opportunity to participate in the real estate market, more specifically at foreclosure auctions.

Anthropologie, Downtown Summerlin was named one of 20 Best of Summerlin winners for 2021 in the ...
Summerlin names 2021 Best of Summerlin winners
Provided Content

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 115,000 residents, announces its 2021 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about the community that spans the valley’s western rim.

At 4,820-plus square feet, the five-bedroom Shelby plan impresses with a variety of places to g ...
Pulte to hold grand opening for Hayford Collection Aug. 7
Provided Content

Building off of an active real estate market and strong sales at all of its Las Vegas-area communities, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announce the grand opening of four, professionally decorated model homes at the Hayford Collection, a gated neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas, complete with its own private pocket park, and just an easy drive from great local retail, dining and recreation opportunities.

Summerlin Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a popular recreational spot in Southern ...
Summerlin near recreational areas
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin’s location adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling destination.

Contour, a town home community by Tri Pointe Homes in the southwest valley, is planned to open ...
Tri Pointe to open town home community in August
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, has announced its newest gated neighborhood of Contour, a town home community in the southwest valley, offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and a plethora of community amenities. The exciting new community is coming in August.

Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids
Provided Content

Local youth are invited to create their dream home for a chance to win electronics, gift certificates and school supplies. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide — into their desired home. Move 4 Less is sponsoring the new Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Shadow Crest at Mesquite by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening for the age-qualified commun ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31 and Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community, will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. The gated community is a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas, and situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition in three categ ...
Summerlin Photography Competition announced
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com.

In the Las Vegas area, Trilogy by Shea Homes has two resort-style age-qualified communities. On ...
Trilogy has two age-qualified Las Vegas communities
Provided Content

In the Las Vegas area, homebuyers will discover two resort-style age-qualified communities by Trilogy by Shea Homes. These communities inspire homeowners to embrace adventure, put their health and happiness first and build lasting friendships.