Richmond American offers homes in Cadence

Richmond American Homes introduces two new neighborhoods at Cadence in Henderson with two-story single-family and paired models for those in search of their dream home.

The Arioso neighborhood is Cadence’s third installment of the community’s best-selling paired homes by Richmond American Homes. Two models are available and start in the mid-$300,000s, featuring three bedrooms and up to 1,520 square feet of living space.

Homeowners seeking this comfy abode can enjoy the open layout and adjoining covered patio areas perfect for intimate dining with family and friends.

Also available at Cadence is Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood. These two-story single-family homes start in the upper $300,000s and offer up to four bedrooms and 1,800 square feet — perfect for growing families. Each of the four available models tout a gourmet kitchen and ample living space for everyone in the family to gather and create new memories.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars.

As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center, Lake Mead Recreational Area, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, The Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open this fall.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.