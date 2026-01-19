54°F
Richmond American opens Salerno Summit in Lake Las Vegas

Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Richmond American Homes)
Lake Las Vegas debuts Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes, offering single- and two-story residences.
Lake Las Vegas debuts Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes, offering single- and two-story residences. (Richmond American Homes)
Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods. (Pulte Homes)
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, townhomes
With a growing number of office buildings, Summerlin offers work opportunities close to home, r ...
Summerlin thriving as a place for business
Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
Summerlin marks 36th year of development in 2026
Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas treestw ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
January 18, 2026 - 4:10 pm
 

Located in the exclusive gated SouthShore Country Club in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit is the newest neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offering refined single- and two-story residences in resort-style community.

Home-seekers have the chance to tour and buy newly released homes at Salerno Summit at Lake Las Vegas with a grand opening celebration scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 7.

“Salerno Summit brings a rare and remarkable opportunity to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree. “The neighborhood is surrounded by beautiful mountain views, sits directly beside the golf course and offers effortless access to the lake. It’s a setting that truly reflects the natural beauty and lifestyle that make this community so special.”

A variety of roomy designs with three-car garages are available for purchase.

The single-story Darius plan offers about 2,830 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, including a guest suite.

With features such as a first-floor bedroom, loft, balcony and plenty of indoor-outdoor flow, two-story designs like Dillon II and Dayton span 3,680 square feet to 3,980 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths.

For the largest households or frequent entertainers, the two-story Paxton plan delivers approximately 4,320 square feet with six bedrooms, 6½ baths, dual primary baths, balcony access and luxury finishes.

Buyers will discover designer-curated finishes, well-thought-out layouts and upscale features inside each home, such as professional-grade kitchens, chic staircases and adaptable areas ideal for a home office or guest suite.

Set within the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas master plan, Salerno Summit places residents at the center of a true resort lifestyle. The 320-acre lake offers residents access for paddleboarding, kayaking and waterfront relaxation, with the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and its fitness center, pools, tennis and pickleball courts.

Residents are also close to Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature course, as well as The Village at Lake Las Vegas, home to lakeside dining, boutique shopping and year-round events.

Lake Las Vegas is a four-time Gold Winner in Best of Las Vegas for master-planned communities. Residents and guests enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods. (Pulte Homes)
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, townhomes
For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, the Summerlin master-planned community now offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods.

With a growing number of office buildings, Summerlin offers work opportunities close to home, r ...
Summerlin thriving as a place for business
While the Summerlin master-planned community is easily regarded as one of the best places to live in Southern Nevada, its office buildings and business parks also make it one of the best places to work, offering scores of opportunities to work close to home.

Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
Summerlin marks 36th year of development in 2026
Within Summerlin’s residential sector, 2025 saw the opening of 10 new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, and the close-out of six neighborhoods.

Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas treestw ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Many holiday dining options abound in Summerlin, including at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Summerlin holiday dining options abound
For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
Henderson senior community planned
Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson.

Richmond American Homes The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmo ...
Richmond American’s Primrose Park opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes, offering 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.

A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Lake Las Vegas, the 3,600-acre, master-planned community continues to redefine desert living. Long known for its mix of tranquility and sophistication, the community’s growth is being shaped by a new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with the natural desert landscape.

Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans. (Cadence)
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, colder weather, gift shopping and quick move-in homes available at Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an a ...
Summerlin delivers cooler temperatures, sweeping views
During the valley’s occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds on epic snow days.

