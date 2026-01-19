Richmond American opens Salerno Summit in Lake Las Vegas

Located in the exclusive gated SouthShore Country Club in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit is the newest neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offering refined single- and two-story residences in resort-style community.

Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Richmond American Homes)

Located in the exclusive gated SouthShore Country Club in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit is the newest neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offering refined single- and two-story residences in resort-style community.

Home-seekers have the chance to tour and buy newly released homes at Salerno Summit at Lake Las Vegas with a grand opening celebration scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 7.

“Salerno Summit brings a rare and remarkable opportunity to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree. “The neighborhood is surrounded by beautiful mountain views, sits directly beside the golf course and offers effortless access to the lake. It’s a setting that truly reflects the natural beauty and lifestyle that make this community so special.”

A variety of roomy designs with three-car garages are available for purchase.

The single-story Darius plan offers about 2,830 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, including a guest suite.

With features such as a first-floor bedroom, loft, balcony and plenty of indoor-outdoor flow, two-story designs like Dillon II and Dayton span 3,680 square feet to 3,980 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths.

For the largest households or frequent entertainers, the two-story Paxton plan delivers approximately 4,320 square feet with six bedrooms, 6½ baths, dual primary baths, balcony access and luxury finishes.

Buyers will discover designer-curated finishes, well-thought-out layouts and upscale features inside each home, such as professional-grade kitchens, chic staircases and adaptable areas ideal for a home office or guest suite.

Set within the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas master plan, Salerno Summit places residents at the center of a true resort lifestyle. The 320-acre lake offers residents access for paddleboarding, kayaking and waterfront relaxation, with the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and its fitness center, pools, tennis and pickleball courts.

Residents are also close to Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature course, as well as The Village at Lake Las Vegas, home to lakeside dining, boutique shopping and year-round events.

Lake Las Vegas is a four-time Gold Winner in Best of Las Vegas for master-planned communities. Residents and guests enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.