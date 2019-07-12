Richmond American opens Scots Pine in Summerlin

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening July 13. (Summerlin)

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Four floor plans at Scots Pine offer spacious and contemporary living on single floors, ranging from 3,370 square feet to 4,010 square feet and priced from the low to high $700,000s. The Raven spans 3,370 square feet and offers from three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. A covered entry leads past a flex room — adaptable as a guest suite — and a courtyard. It features a great room with an adjacent covered patio and a dining room with special access to a well-appointed kitchen with walk-in pantry, island and breakfast nook.

The Rocco model spans 3,470 square feet and offers four bedrooms and 3½ baths. It includes a courtyard entrance, great room that flows into a breakfast nook — with an adjacent formal dining room — and an open kitchen with a large eat-in island and access to the covered patio. Options include an extended covered patio and a pet spa.

The Ryder floor plan encompasses 3,820 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths. It features a courtyard entry, professional kitchen, formal dining room, large covered patio and not just one, but two garages.

And finally, the Robert floor plans spans 4,010 square feet and includes from four to five bedrooms, and 3½ baths to 4½ baths. In addition to a luxurious master suite, it features a game room for entertaining, courtyard entry, formal dining room, open kitchen and great room, nook, covered patio, butler’s pantry and Jack-and-Jill bath. A second master suite and guest suite are also available.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge is taking shape as an especially beautiful Summerlin village given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which offers stunning views and sanctuary. “Scots Pine is a wonderful addition to Stonebridge’s growing lineup of homes and brings luxury single-story living to the area to meet demand.”

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. Located on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon, Stonebridge features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views. Seven neighborhoods are now selling at Stonebridge. In addition to Scots Pine, they include Caledonia by KB Home, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes, Westcott by Lennar, Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes and Graycliff by Lennar.

Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park, is in the planning and design process. It will include two lighted soccer fields, one full basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, four pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms. Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on Scots Pine and other neighborhoods in the village of Stonebridge, visit Summerlin.com.