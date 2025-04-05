Richmond American to open Salerno Summit at Lake Las Vegas

Marble Mesa, Richmond American Homes’ popular neighborhood of ranch-style homes in Lake Las Vegas, has sold out. The builder will be opening a new neighborhood in the Henderson master plan, Salerno Summit; with an interest list open and construction and sales slated to launch this spring.

“Lake Las Vegas is one of the most unique communities in Southern Nevada, and we’re pleased to continue offering our signature home designs in this special place,” said Nicole Bloom, division president for Richmond American Homes. “Lake Las Vegas is the only community in Southern Nevada with new-home options for lakeside living, and whether you’re on the golf course, overlooking the lake or nestled in the hillside, you’ll enjoy this unique lake-style life.”

The builder is putting the finishing touches on Salerno Summit before it is slated to open for sales this spring. Salerno Summit is Richmond American’s first Lake Las Vegas neighborhood in the exclusive SouthShore Country Club neighborhood. SouthShore is a guard-gated community near the Village at Lake Las Vegas, which offers shopping, dining, services and water activities.

“It’s a rare opportunity in the beautiful SouthShore Country Club, which offers some of the most picturesque views of the mountains, lake and desert landscape,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Salerno Summit will be a wonderful addition to Lake Las Vegas, with residents enjoying golf cart access to the Village, golf course and SouthShore Country Club.”

Salerno Summit will offer four single-story and two-story floor plans, all with three-car garages. The single-story Darius plan offers approximately 2,830 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and an included guest suite.

Salerno Summit’s Dillon II and Dayton plans are both two-story homes with 3,680 square feet to 3,980 square feet, five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths. Both plans have an included first-floor bedroom and bath, and the Dayton includes a balcony.

The neighborhood’s largest floor is the two-story Paxton at 4,320 square feet. This home includes six bedrooms, 6½ baths, an included balcony, dual primary baths and a first-floor bedroom and bath.

Homes at Salerno Summit will include standard luxury features, including professional kitchens and floating staircases.

“Salerno Summit will be our most unique neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas to date,” Bloom said. “From the location to the high-quality home options, it is the perfect place for those wanting to live the lake lifestyle in a modern and spacious home. We also offer the convenience of our in-house mortgage company to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.”

To join the interest list for Richmond American Homes’ Salerno Summit neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas, call the Home Buyer Resource Center at 702-638-4440. Information will be available soon at richmondamerican.com/nevada/las-vegas-new-homes/las-vegas.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.