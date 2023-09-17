Richmond American’s Osprey Ridge to open in Summerlin

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Situated in the district of Kestrel in Summerlin West, a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway that offers easy freeway access just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the new neighborhood boasts exceptional vantage points and vistas given the area’s elevated topography.

Osprey Ridge offers homes from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Osprey Ridge offers five unique two-story floor plans from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. One floor plan features a first-floor master bedroom, while the others have an included or available first-floor secondary bedroom. Osprey Ridge homes offer from three to six bedrooms and from 2½ to four baths.

Richmond American’s standard amenity package for all homes includes a gourmet kitchen with buyer’s choice of single- or double-ovens and upgraded cooktop. Osprey Ridge homes also include paver stone driveways, ceramic tile in all wet areas, tankless water heaters and Energy Star certification for optimal efficiency.

Given high demand, Richmond American Homes plans to build in advance a variety of Osprey Ridge homes with popular amenities to get the homes into the building pipeline. These homes, which will be part of Richmond American’s Curated by Home Gallery collection, will be available for move-in by first quarter 2024.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing, this will help buyers with a quicker move-in timetable, while still allowing other buyers to choose their homesite, floor plan and options, if they prefer and if their schedule allows.

“Richmond American is providing an innovative way to streamline the homebuying process for those who need or prefer to get settled in their new home more quickly,” Pevoto said. “Richmond American has long been building homes in Summerlin and we expect Osprey Ridge to be another home run.”

The district of Kestrel is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six major community parks and paseos, three of which are located in Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, are under active planning and development in the Summerlin West area and are scheduled for completion this year through 2025.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knightspractice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin currently offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.