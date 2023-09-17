83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Richmond American’s Osprey Ridge to open in Summerlin

Provided Content
September 17, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes is now open in the district of Kestrel in Summerlin Wes ...
Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes is now open in the district of Kestrel in Summerlin West. Osprey Ridge offers homes from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. (Richmond American Homes)

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Situated in the district of Kestrel in Summerlin West, a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway that offers easy freeway access just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the new neighborhood boasts exceptional vantage points and vistas given the area’s elevated topography.

Osprey Ridge offers five unique two-story floor plans from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. One floor plan features a first-floor master bedroom, while the others have an included or available first-floor secondary bedroom. Osprey Ridge homes offer from three to six bedrooms and from 2½ to four baths.

Richmond American’s standard amenity package for all homes includes a gourmet kitchen with buyer’s choice of single- or double-ovens and upgraded cooktop. Osprey Ridge homes also include paver stone driveways, ceramic tile in all wet areas, tankless water heaters and Energy Star certification for optimal efficiency.

Given high demand, Richmond American Homes plans to build in advance a variety of Osprey Ridge homes with popular amenities to get the homes into the building pipeline. These homes, which will be part of Richmond American’s Curated by Home Gallery collection, will be available for move-in by first quarter 2024.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing, this will help buyers with a quicker move-in timetable, while still allowing other buyers to choose their homesite, floor plan and options, if they prefer and if their schedule allows.

“Richmond American is providing an innovative way to streamline the homebuying process for those who need or prefer to get settled in their new home more quickly,” Pevoto said. “Richmond American has long been building homes in Summerlin and we expect Osprey Ridge to be another home run.”

The district of Kestrel is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Six major community parks and paseos, three of which are located in Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, are under active planning and development in the Summerlin West area and are scheduled for completion this year through 2025.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knightspractice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin currently offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
2
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
3
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
4
U2 premiers new single in downtown Las Vegas concert
U2 premiers new single in downtown Las Vegas concert
5
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE Weekend Sept. 23-25
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas will host INSPIRE Weekend on Sept. 23-25, an action-packed weekend of fun, wellness and sports activities to benefit local nonprofit, the Inspiring Children’s Foundation.

More than 60 local kids participated in a street hockey camp headlined by Vegas Golden Knight a ...
Howard Hughes underwrites local hockey camp
Provided Content

More than 60 local kids, ages 8-14, received the opportunity of a lifetime on Aug. 26 to participate in a street hockey camp headlined by Vegas Golden Knight and 2023 Stanley Cup Champion, Logan Thompson.

 
Downtown Summerlin announces fall events
Provided Content

With the start of the fall season just weeks away, Summerlin and its dynamic and vibrant urban core of Downtown Summerlin are preparing for three events that have become seasonal community traditions for residents of all ages and interests.

Lee K. Barrett
LVR reports median price at $450,000 for July
LVR

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $450,000. That’s up 2 percent from June, but down 3.2 percent from $465,000 in July of 2022. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May of 2022.

From West Charleston Boulevard, the western views in Summerlin capture many mountain peaks visi ...
Summerlin offers mountain views
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, totaling 35 square miles and stretching for 15 miles along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, is known for spectacular views given its higher elevation and geographic position.

This recent donation marks the delivery of more than 80 water heaters from the energy provider ...
Southwest Gas donates water heaters to charity
Provided Content

Southwest Gas announced the donation of 20 water heaters to Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to low-income seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

A 4,876-square-foot remodeled home in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the ...
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
Provided Content

An estate reimagined to feature the only custom design of its kind in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the Las Vegas market for $1,399,900.

Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin Wes ...
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Joining the lineup of new-home neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

On Saturday, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. ...
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Provided Content

On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

More stories
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods
Tri Pointe showcases five new neighborhoods
High home prices drive buyers to affordable town homes
High home prices drive buyers to affordable town homes
Las Vegas luxury market recorded best August in history
Las Vegas luxury market recorded best August in history
Summerlin’s final stage: When will community be completed?
Summerlin’s final stage: When will community be completed?