Rome Pines Senior Apartments opens in North Las Vegas

Rome Pines Senior Apartments is a brand-new apartment complex that provides 220 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors. The community includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with a range of monthly rental rates determined by the affordable housing income and rent guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Rome Pines Senior Apartments is a new apartment complex that provides 220 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors. (Nevada HAND)

Nevada HAND opened Rome Pines Senior Apartments at 325 E. Rome Blvd. in North Las Vegas. The grand opening event was held Monday in the community.

Rome Pines Senior Apartments is a new apartment complex that provides 220 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors. The community includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with a range of monthly rental rates determined by the affordable housing income and rent guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Amenities at this gated community include a pool, fitness center, landscaped garden and courtyard, covered parking, computer room, a dog park, free laundry facilities, and on-site resident services. Rome Pines Senior was designed and constructed with sustainability in mind, featuring Energy Star-rated appliances, eco-friendly materials, solar power, LED lighting and smart landscaping that conserves water.

The Rome Pines Senior Apartments community is located in an opportunity-rich neighborhood including multiple Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus stops, restaurants, grocery stores, medical care, pharmacy and shopping within three miles.

A free on-site food pantry will provide fresh and healthy supplemental food to help ensure low-income senior residents can afford consistent nutritious meals.

As in all Nevada HAND senior communities, free door-to-door, fixed-route transportation helps residents more easily access health care, shopping and local activities in their community.

The development of Rome Pines Senior Apartments was made possible through a combination of funding sources, including approximately $39 million in Tax Credit Equity, $1.4 million from ClarkCounty HOME Funds, $1.28 million from North Las Vegas HOME Funds, $1 million from the Nevada Housing Division National Housing Trust Fund, approximately $10.9 million in permanent financing from Bank of America and Citibank and approximately $5.5 million in developer financing and other funds.

Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND president and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome residents to this beautiful new affordable housing community in North Las Vegas. The opening of Rome Pines Senior means that hundreds of local low-income seniors now have a brand-new apartment to call ‘home.’ We are grateful to the many local officials, city and state agencies and funders, who supported this development and recognize the serious need for more affordable housing in our region. As we come together to celebrate the opening of Rome Pines Senior Apartments today, we are also hard at work developing and building new affordable apartment communities to serve the thousands of low-income seniors and working families in Southern Nevada.”

Nevada HAND is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the state’s leader in affordable housing and neighborhood development.

Since 1993, Nevada HAND has remained dedicated to the development, construction, management and preservation of high-quality, affordable homes enhanced by life-enriching resident services for low-income families and seniors. With 36 affordable communities in Southern Nevada, including the only two affordable senior-assisted living facilities in the state, Nevada HAND serves more than 8,200 residents. Through resident services, the nonprofit provide tools and support needed for seniors to live more independent and satisfying lives and for families to enhance their prospects for the future.

For more information about Nevada HAND, visit nevadahand.org.