Room to grow at Cirrus

These young ladies joined their fathers, James and Justin, both employees of Pardee Homes, for the grand opening Aug. 10 of the builder’s Cirrus neighborhood. All three girls appear perfectly at home in the playhouse in the backyard of the Plan Two model.

Mona Shield Payne Pardee Homes

These young ladies joined their fathers, James and Justin, both employees of Pardee Homes, for the grand opening Aug. 10 of the builder’s Cirrus neighborhood. All three girls appear perfectly at home in the playhouse in the backyard of the Plan Two model.

Located in southwest Las Vegas off South Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue, Cirrus features four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $350,000s.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.