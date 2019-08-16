106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Room to grow at Cirrus

Sponsored Content
August 16, 2019 - 4:18 pm
 

These young ladies joined their fathers, James and Justin, both employees of Pardee Homes, for the grand opening Aug. 10 of the builder’s Cirrus neighborhood. All three girls appear perfectly at home in the playhouse in the backyard of the Plan Two model.

Located in southwest Las Vegas off South Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue, Cirrus features four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $350,000s.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The clubhouse at the new luxury apartments at Tanager in Downtown Summerlin is ready for the co ...
Tanager in Downtown Summerlin welcomes first residents
Sponsored Content

Las Vegas native Roberto Orellana has lived in Summerlin nearly all his life. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who left Nevada briefly to attend San Diego State University, the 26-year-old is now a business development executive for Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global gaming giant that also calls the master-planned community home.

Ryan Thompson, Blue Heron
REAL ESTATE ON THE MOVE
Sponsored Content

■ Blue Heron, a design/build firm led by founder and Las Vegas native Tyler Jones, has announced that Ryan Thompson has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Thompson will be an integral part to the growth strategy for the company, overseeing the evolution of the Blue Heron brand, strategic vision, marketing strategy and media across all platforms.

Toll Brothers Concord by Toll Brothers will open at Cadence in Henderson this weekend.
Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence to celebrate grand opening
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers has announce the opening of its newest model homes at Concord at Cadence in Henderson. The professionally decorated models will open for tours during the grand opening event Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Luxury awaits at One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Located on the South Strip, minutes from the developing Raiders football stadium; the bustling T-Mobile Arena; world-class shopping and dining on the Strip; and nearby Town Square, One Las Vegas, the iconic twin-tower high-rise, is showcasing its White Throne Mountain floor plan — residence No. 622.

Joining executives of The Howard Hughes Corp. are 2019 Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship ...
Summerlin awards college scholarships to students
Sponsored Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded college scholarships to three outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Teams form for Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Sponsored Content

If anyone needs a superhero on their side, it’s children battling cancer and their families. They’re not only dealing with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel. The biggest hero to these vulnerable kids and families is the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, which provides support in all these areas.

Skye Canyon to unveil five model homes
Sponsored Content

Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils five appointed models at the First Look: Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities.