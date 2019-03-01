Running, walking, pancakes at Skye Canyon’s Road Run

Skye Canyon will hold its fourth annual 5K/8K Road Run on March 9 at Skye Canyon Park. (Olympia Cos.)

Lace up your sneakers, chug a smoothie and grab a friend! It’s time to hit the pavement for Skye Canyon’s fourth annual 5K/8K Road Run on March 9 at Skye Canyon Park.

Whether you’re up for a fun walk with friends or want to beat your personal best, this event has quickly become a favorite among local runners and walkers. Come join us and take in the scenic views of the Spring Mountains while giving back to a great cause. Five dollars of every $25 registration fee goes to the Special Olympics Nevada.

All participants receive a medal, T-shirt and a swag bag, with top finishers receiving additional prizes. Participants can re-energize with a complimentary pancake breakfast after the run. Sideline supporters can have hotcakes, too, for a $5 donation to Special Olympics.

Special Olympics Nevada is celebrating 50 years of service by transforming the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports training and competition by replicating the Olympic Games.

“Special Olympics Nevada provides the opportunity for athletes to develop and advance their talents while creating lasting friendships and valuable life experiences,” said Desiree Van Leer, marketing manager of Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “Our Skye Serves program has supported many important local nonprofits. We’re proud to help Special Olympics Nevada continue their work serving our community.”

The 5k/8k Road Run is part of Skye Canyon’s Skye Serves program, which empowers residents to support and serve through events and efforts benefiting the greater Las Vegas area.

In two years since its grand opening, Skye Canyon has become one of the nation’s Top 20 best-selling master-planned communities and has earned top awards, including Southern Nevada’s Best Active Lifestyle and Best Master-Planned Communities Parks and Amenities.

The 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, where the 5k/8k Road Run starts and finishes, is the heart of Skye Canyon and home to the community’s social hub, Skye Center, and the 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art workout facility Skye Fitness.

Adjacent Eagle Canyon Park and neighborhood parks throughout the community offer walking trails, dedicated bike paths, playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, sports fields, dog parks and shaded picnic areas. Skye Canyon’s location offers a quick drive to popular outdoor recreation sites, including Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

Eleven neighborhoods designed by leading national builders Lennar, Pardee, Pulte, Richmond American, Century Communities and Woodside Homes offer a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. The homes feature contemporary floor plans that inspire indoor/outdoor living and take full advantage of the community’s natural surroundings near the foothills of the Spring Mountains.

For more information about Skye Canyon and details on the 8K/5K Road Run, visit skyecanyon.com.