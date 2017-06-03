Sales exec at Fairway Hills in The Ridges makes community home

Olga McDowell, seen here in The Ridges where she works as a sales executive for the village’s new condominium neighborhood, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, says the community’s beauty and stunning views are just a couple reasons why so many choose to live here. (Summerlin)

For Olga McDowell, sales manager at Fairway Hills, a new enclave of luxurious condominiums by Toll Brothers now selling in the exclusive The Ridges village, Summerlin is now her world. McDowell, who is a seasoned and highly successful real estate sales executive with some of the city’s premier developments, now lives and works in the master-planned community where she is raising her son and living the good life.

“As a result of my firsthand experience with Toll Brothers, I believe in the brand, so it was a no-brainer for me to purchase a home in another gated Toll Brothers neighborhood in the community,” McDowell said. “Summerlin has no equal in Southern Nevada. The community is beautiful and well maintained; it has great schools and lots of parks and trails; and it offers great dining, shopping and entertainment at Downtown Summerlin. Nowhere else in Southern Nevada is all that available in a single community. And, when you’re in Summerlin, it not only looks different, it feels different.”

McDowell, a self-professed foodie, loves dining out and going to the movies at Downtown Summerlin with her son and mother, as well as meeting friends at her favorite spot, Andiron. A Russian native who speaks two languages and has lived in the United States for 17 years, McDowell is a frequent traveler who appreciates Summerlin’s easy access to McCarran International Airport via the 215 Beltway.

Nestled in a peaceful desert setting against Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course that meanders throughout The Ridges staff-gated village, Fairway Hills is a gated neighborhood that features a clean and contemporary design aesthetic. It offers three home designs priced from the $700,000s in both one- and two-story options with floor plans ranging from 2,105 to 3,274 square feet. Models are expected to be complete this summer.

Fairway Hills offers the first condominiums in The Ridges that feature spacious outdoor living spaces to maximize the natural beauty of the area. The homes’ dramatic floor plans are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Fairway Hills is a long-awaited neighborhood in The Ridges that completes the village’s wide range of living opportunities.

“For nearly two decades, The Ridges village has become home to many of the city’s influencers, leaders and celebrities who have built some of the valley’s most stunning custom homes,” Bisterfeldt said. “The addition of Fairway Hills, an elegant and upscale condominium enclave, provides a lifestyle opportunity that has previously been missing in The Ridges. Demand for condo living in The Ridges is high, and as a result, Fairway Hills is poised for success.”

Fairway Hills’ single-story Oakmont model spans 2,105 square feet with three bedrooms plus den, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Expansive sliding doors open up the great room to the spacious covered porch, a versatile den offers great secondary living space, and the floor plan’s open design makes for easy entertaining.

At 2,500 square feet, the single-story Pinehurst model offers from three to four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage. A large den creates supplemental living space, and there is a well-equipped kitchen with a large center island with a breakfast bar. Select elevations offer covered balconies and decks.

And finally, the Monterey floor plan spans 3,274 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half bathrooms. This two-story model features a three-car garage, an expansive balcony, a lower-level guest room and a master bedroom overlook that highlights outdoor living and expands the overall size of the room.

As its name implies, The Ridges sits high above the valley on the western rim of Summerlin near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Spring Mountains. Many homes in The Ridges are situated adjacent to protected lands that never will be developed, further enhancing the area’s sense of sanctuary. Homeowners in The Ridges, including Fairway Hills, have exclusive access to Club Ridges, the village’s 9,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility. Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course runs through the village, creating a green ribbon of open space and featuring replications of many famous Nicklaus holes from other courses.

Just minutes from the 215 Beltway, The Ridges offers residents easy access to McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin, which offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Casino and the future practice facility for the NHL Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s first professional sports franchise.

While The Ridges boasts desert contemporary architecture, its natural setting and elevation set it apart from other luxury enclaves in Southern Nevada. Views from The Ridges are exceptional from sunrise to sunset and encompass both the glittering Las Vegas Strip and the dramatic rocky ridgeline that forever protects The Ridges from future development.