Sandpiper by Lennar opens in Summerlin

October 14, 2025 - 9:21 am
 

Sandpiper by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community.

It is located in the Kestrel Commons district, west of the 215 Beltway, on elevated topography that features vantage points and vistas throughout. Sandpiper offers three two-story floor plans from 2,055 square feet to 2,405 square feet, priced from the $700,000s.

The Cindy model, at 2,055 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, features an inviting open-concept floor plan with access to a spacious covered patio. The three bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a luxurious owner’s suite with full bath and walk-in closet.

The Jan floor plan comes in at 2,255 square feet and includes four bedrooms with three baths, and the Herman model spans 2,405 square feet with four bedrooms and four baths. In both models, a bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor adjacent to the foyer, which leads to the home’s signature open-concept floor plan and a covered patio. Upstairs, a versatile loft offers shared living space, with three bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with en suite bath and walk-in closet. The Herman model features a private deck off the owner’s suite.

All Sandpiper models have two-car garages.

The Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts are home to two community parks, including The Hub, a 1.5-acre area featuring shaded seating, playground, bicycle challenge track and restrooms. Kestrel Creek Arroyo, spanning more than 7.5 acres, offers trails, passive turf areas and shaded seating. The area offers walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks, designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. Several parks in the area are under development with openings through 2026.

“Sandpiper’s floor plans that offer up to four bedrooms and a modern open-concept floor plan are ideal for growing families,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “With its Summerlin address that includes access to more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community and its stunning location overlooking the valley at the foot of the La Madre Peaks Mountain range, Sandpiper is sure to be a hit.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

