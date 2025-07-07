Sandringham Manor to open in northwest valley

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Sandringham Manor, a gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes, is under construction in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)

Exclusively represented by huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven, Sandringham Manor marks the debut of the signature architectural style in Las Vegas. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Exclusively represented by huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven, a custom builder celebrated for its elevated and family-centric craftsmanship, the community marks the debut of the signature architectural style in Las Vegas.

Located in northwest Las Vegas, Sandringham Manor blends privacy, space and timeless design across just eight custom homes, each situated on a spacious half-acre lot. With homes priced from $3 million to $4 million, the enclave is arranged across two gated cul-de-sacs and is designed for buyers seeking luxury living with room to grow and entertain.

“These homes reflect a new wave of luxury in Las Vegas — designed for families who value quality, functionality and peace of mind,” said Sam Beard, listing agent with the Craig Tann Group at huntington &ellis. “Stonehaven’s vision is to bring these beloved homes to the Las Vegas market, offering families a place to create cherished memories of their own.”

The first two homes — 5885 and 5855 St. Ebbes Court — are currently under construction and expected to be completed by August 2025:

5885 St. Ebbes Court will span 6,817 square feet with four bedrooms, 5½ baths, game room, home theater and over 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor living. Highlights include 12-foot ceilings, European-style cabinetry, a resort-style pool and spa and a large recreational vehicle garage.

5855 St. Ebbes Court offers a five-bedroom layout with a show-stopping wine wall and customizable high-end finishes.

Construction is already underway on the next phase of the community, with two more homes planned for completion by December 2025. The final four lots offer customization with the option for buyers to choose from four thoughtfully designed floor plans and personalized interior selections.

All homes are currently available for purchase. For more information on Sandringham Manor or to schedule a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 148 real estate agents across 13 teams. In 2024, the agency completed more than $1.3 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,200 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.