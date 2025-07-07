107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Sandringham Manor to open in northwest valley

Exclusively represented by huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven ...
Exclusively represented by huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven, Sandringham Manor marks the debut of the signature architectural style in Las Vegas. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
Sandringham Manor, a gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning ...
Sandringham Manor, a gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes, is under construction in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
More Stories
Cox Director of Field Operations Alan Livengood, Cox Communities' Claire Cassano and LGI Homes ...
LGI Homes, Cox Communities partnership provides fiber-fast connections
The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game pits two all-star teams of professional athle ...
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetso ...
Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M
Ambridge by Woodside Homes has opened in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community. (Woodsi ...
Woodside Homes introduces Ambridge Collection at Cadence
Provided Content
July 7, 2025 - 3:38 pm
 

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Exclusively represented by huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven, a custom builder celebrated for its elevated and family-centric craftsmanship, the community marks the debut of the signature architectural style in Las Vegas.

Located in northwest Las Vegas, Sandringham Manor blends privacy, space and timeless design across just eight custom homes, each situated on a spacious half-acre lot. With homes priced from $3 million to $4 million, the enclave is arranged across two gated cul-de-sacs and is designed for buyers seeking luxury living with room to grow and entertain.

“These homes reflect a new wave of luxury in Las Vegas — designed for families who value quality, functionality and peace of mind,” said Sam Beard, listing agent with the Craig Tann Group at huntington &ellis. “Stonehaven’s vision is to bring these beloved homes to the Las Vegas market, offering families a place to create cherished memories of their own.”

The first two homes — 5885 and 5855 St. Ebbes Court — are currently under construction and expected to be completed by August 2025:

5885 St. Ebbes Court will span 6,817 square feet with four bedrooms, 5½ baths, game room, home theater and over 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor living. Highlights include 12-foot ceilings, European-style cabinetry, a resort-style pool and spa and a large recreational vehicle garage.

5855 St. Ebbes Court offers a five-bedroom layout with a show-stopping wine wall and customizable high-end finishes.

Construction is already underway on the next phase of the community, with two more homes planned for completion by December 2025. The final four lots offer customization with the option for buyers to choose from four thoughtfully designed floor plans and personalized interior selections.

All homes are currently available for purchase. For more information on Sandringham Manor or to schedule a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 148 real estate agents across 13 teams. In 2024, the agency completed more than $1.3 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,200 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game pits two all-star teams of professional athle ...
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
Provided Content

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12.

This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetso ...
Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M
Provided Content

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Th ...
Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year
Provided Content

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Provided Content

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
PROVIDED CONTENT

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

MORE STORIES