Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion

More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 total homes still remaining throughout these neighborhoods.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin nearing sell-out. In total, more than 100 homes remain in these neighborhoods. (Summerlin)

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, buying a home in a master-planned community like Summerlin is always a smart move given that homes in planned communities tend to hold their value better thanks to thoughtful development that ensures overall aesthetics and design and access to abundant amenities.

“Close-out homes in neighborhoods nearing sell-out are often priced to sell, yet another perk of buying in one of the community’s many neighborhoods nearing completion,” Bisterfeldt said. “Demand for master-planned living remains high and contributes to the pace of home sales in the community. Summerlin’s performance as the nation’s third best-selling MPC for 2019 is proof positive of that trend, and 2020 is proving no exception.”

In the village of Reverence, built by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, approximately nine homes remain in its Series V collection, many of them with premier mountain views. Remaining homes in Reverence range from 4,290 square feet to 4,815 square feet and are priced from the $800,000s.

In the village of Stonebridge, nestled along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, two neighborhoods are nearing sell-out. They include Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes with 12 homes remaining from 1,600 square feet to 1,890 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. And Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes has fewer than 20 homes remaining from 1,931 square feet to 2,591 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

In The Paseos village, on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and home to the popular Fox Hill Park, Paseos Park and multiple schools, Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes offers two remaining town homes from 1,685 square feet to 1,845 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the popular Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. While nearly 65 town homes remain in four collections: Evoke, Moda, Revo and Luna, three of these collections have limited inventory remaining, with only 25 town homes at Evoke, Moda and Revo. They range from 1,252 square feet to 2,294 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region and set against the village’s namesake ridgeline, have approximately 15 homes remaining, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes offers homes from 3,158 square feet to 4,413 square feet, priced from low $700,000s. And Granite Heights by Toll Brothers has one home remaining 3,291 square feet, priced at $1,016,995.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

With nearly 140 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.