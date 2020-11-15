67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion

Provided Content
November 15, 2020 - 10:10 am
 
Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community o ...
Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin nearing sell-out. In total, more than 100 homes remain in these neighborhoods. (Summerlin)

More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 homes remaining in these neighborhoods.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, buying a home in a master-planned community like Summerlin is always a smart move given that homes in planned communities tend to hold their value better thanks to thoughtful development that ensures overall aesthetics and design and access to abundant amenities.

“Close-out homes in neighborhoods nearing sell-out are often priced to sell, yet another perk of buying in one of the community’s many neighborhoods nearing completion,” Bisterfeldt said. “Demand for master-planned living remains high and contributes to the pace of home sales in the community. Summerlin’s performance as the nation’s third best-selling MPC for 2019 is proof positive of that trend, and 2020 is proving no exception.”

In the village of Reverence, built by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, approximately nine homes remain in its Series V collection, many of them with premier mountain views. Remaining homes in Reverence range from 4,290 square feet to 4,815 square feet and are priced from the $800,000s.

In the village of Stonebridge, nestled along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, two neighborhoods are nearing sell-out. They include Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes with 12 homes remaining from 1,600 square feet to 1,890 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. And Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes has fewer than 20 homes remaining from 1,931 square feet to 2,591 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

In The Paseos village, on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and home to the popular Fox Hill Park, Paseos Park and multiple schools, Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes offers two remaining town homes from 1,685 square feet to 1,845 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the popular Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. While nearly 65 town homes remain in four collections: Evoke, Moda, Revo and Luna, three of these collections have limited inventory remaining, with only 25 town homes at Evoke, Moda and Revo. They range from 1,252 square feet to 2,294 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region and set against the village’s namesake ridgeline, have approximately 15 homes remaining, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes offers homes from 3,158 square feet to 4,413 square feet, priced from low $700,000s. And Granite Heights by Toll Brothers has one home remaining 3,291 square feet, priced at $1,016,995.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

With nearly 140 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of ...
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson
Provided Content

Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes. Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
Cadence offers homes with three-car garages
Provided Content

Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
Provided Content

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes is a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force B ...
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Lake Las Vegas Reflection Bay Golf Course. (Lake Las Vegas)
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
Provided Content

In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this yea ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders A ...
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes.