Shadow Point by Toll Brothers opens models in Summerlin

The Eclipse Elite model at Shadow Ridge by Toll Brothers showcases this kitchen. Located in Summerlin’s Stonebridge village, Shadow Ridge recently opened its models. (Summerlin)

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers is selling, with models open in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin.

Stonebridge, the newest village in the community, is on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views.

Shadow Point offers 102 homes in a mix of six unique, single-story living floor plans, some with loft options. They are designed in one of three complementary architectural styles: High Plains, Prairie and Desert Prairie. Homes range from 2,285 square feet to 2,879 square feet and are priced from the low $600,000s. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, barbecue area and fire pit.

The Eclipse model spans 2,364 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage. It features expansive sliding glass doors that open to a covered patio.

The Horizon model, at 2,371 square feet, offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths, three-car garage and a dramatic, 12-foot ceiling in the dining and great rooms.

The Solstice model spans 2,285 square feet with three bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage and generous secondary bedrooms, each with private baths.

The Eclipse Elite floor plan offers four bedrooms, 3½ baths, three-car garage, large covered patio and bonus room, spanning 2,788 square feet.

The Horizon Elite floor plan, at 2,849 square feet, offers four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a second-floor bonus room.

And the Solstice Elite model spans 2,879 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths, three-car garage and generous second-floor bonus room.

Spanning 502 acres, Stonebridge features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment via architecture, landscape, walls and color throughout all neighborhoods, including Shadow Point. Stonebridge will be home to 11 neighborhoods with three now selling, including Shadow Point.

Stonebridge village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school, serving grades K-10. A 12-acre village park is under development and scheduled for completion in 2019. It will include two lighted soccer fields, one full basketball court with half courts at both sides, an adult exercise area, four pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Stonebridge is close to Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, The Vistas Community Center and the climbing-themed Fox Hill Park in The Paseos village.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge is poised for strong sales and success in large part because of its spectacular location near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

“The Howard Hughes Corp. was instrumental in helping to establish the current boundary of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area nearly 30 years ago before the community began to develop, forever protecting Red Rock Canyon. Our efforts were critically lauded by environmentalists, and in an exchange brokered by The Nature Conservancy, Hughes gave up sensitive land to the BLM that was best-suited for long-term protection. It’s a great legacy of Summerlin development and one that we celebrate every day.”

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 25 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility — and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium that will be the home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For more information on Summerlin and all selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com.