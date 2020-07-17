ShareDOWNTOWN apartment complex opens

ShareDOWNTOWN, a brand-new residential apartment complex in the burgeoning Arts District of downtown Las Vegas that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces has seen significant interest from prospective renters in just the first weeks it has been open.

“We weren’t sure what to expect given the tumultuous times we are experiencing right now,” said Sam Cherry, CEO of Cherry Development, the developer of shareDOWNTOWN. “However, we are seeing significant interest from a variety of prospective tenants. Some want to downsize. Others are new to Las Vegas. We are seeing a lot of interest among millennials looking for a downtown experience where they can walk to and from the great restaurants, shops and galleries in the growing Arts District.”

Epitomizing a live-work-play lifestyle option at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, shareDOWNTOWN has opened to rave reviews from its first tenants.

“I have been wanting to move to downtown Las Vegas for three years,” said Jacob Gallen, host of the local podcast The Guest List Las Vegas. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Gallen moved in July 1 from Henderson. “ShareDOWNTOWN offers amazing amenities right in the heart of the fun and exciting Arts District. I especially love being part of such an unique and growing community.”

The nearly 500-square-foot apartments have a single floor plan, with most units offering city or mountain views and Juliette balconies or interior open-air courtyard patios. Every apartment boasts stylish modern design elements, such as European cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including an electric cooktop and a smart all-in-one washer and dryer.

A full kitchen and smart washer and dryer were features that attracted 27-year-old, Alexia Martinez. “I couldn’t find an affordable apartment downtown with a complete set of kitchen appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer, not to mention the high end design features, that you get at shareDOWNTOWN.”

As the sales director for Hunter &Leaf, Martinez found herself downtown four to five times a week — both for work and play. A second-generation Las Vegas native, Martinez especially liked the location of the building so that she could easily frequent independently owned small businesses.

“Supporting the local community is very important to me,” Martinez said. “I even furnished and decorated my entire apartment with mid-modern items from local dealers and businesses in the Arts District.”

ShareDOWNTOWN also pays homage to its artistic neighborhood with one-of-a-kind art from local artist SNIPT. The building exterior features three large format murals that are likely the largest murals in the Arts District. Additional art pieces by SNIPT will be on display in interior corridors.

Catering to the growing trend of working remotely, even before the current economic conditions, shareDOWNTOWN offers the HQ, a free workspace for residents with a private conference room, individual workstations, flat-screen smart TV and a wireless printer/scanner.

The building also features an interior, open-air courtyard where residents and their guests can relax or entertain. As a dedicated green space and community event location, the courtyard offers an oversized shade tree, lush planter landscaping and shared barbecue area. Courtyard units include private patios with two artistically designed custom chairs and cocktail table.

ShareDOWNTOWN also placed a special emphasis on unique health and wellness amenities, including the Zen Room for yoga/meditation and wellness/therapist programming to help residents live happier and healthier lives. The nearby gym, Real Results, created customized fitness workouts via calisthenics stations on the third and fourth floors.

The ground floor of shareDOWNTOWN will be home to Golden Fog Coffee and a new Mezcal restaurant/bar, both anticipated to open in the coming months, as well as parking for residents.

Twelve-month leases offer rents starting at $1,100 that include all utilities except cable and high-speed internet. Six-month leases are also available. I- person and interactive virtual tours with a leasing agent via Zoom or Facetime can be scheduled online.

ShareDOWNTOWN is the first of a series of shareDOWNTOWN buildings planned in downtown Las Vegas by Cherry Development, the developer of other popular downtown Las Vegas residential condominium buildings, including SoHo Lofts and Newport Lofts. For more information visit sharedowntown.com/.