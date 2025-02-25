72°F
Shawood by Sekisui House opens Arcadia in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Arcadia by Shawood by Sekisui House, a builder ...
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Arcadia by Shawood by Sekisui House, a builder new to the community and the state. Arcadia offers three single-family home floor plans from 3,176 square feet to 3,399 square feet, priced from approximately $1.5 million. (Shawood by Sekisui House)
February 25, 2025 - 10:37 am
 

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning Summerlin master-planned community is Arcadia by Shawood by Sekisui House, a builder new to the community and the state.

Inspired by Japanese culture marked by modern, innovative design and eco-friendly and precise construction, Shawood’s design philosophy is to build homes that promote happiness, well-being and sustainability.

Arcadia offers three single-family home floor plans, each offering two-story elevations and three-car garages.

The Bristlecone model, spanning 3,176 square feet, features three bedrooms, 4½ baths, spacious great room and loggia, dual closets in the primary suite and a fitness room. Bristlecone is priced from $1,499,990.

The Juniper floor plan, offering 3,209 square feet with four bedrooms, including a first-floor en suite guest room, also features 4½ baths, pluse pocket office/workspace. Juniper is priced from $1,515,990.

And the Pinyon floor plan, coming in at 3,399 square feet, features four bedrooms, 5½ baths, bonus room and first-floor flexible room for work or play. It is priced from $1,605,990.

Arcadia features nature-inspired homes that offer luxurious amenities, including spacious great rooms and private balconies, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living while prioritizing comfort and sustainability. Arcadia provides versatile spaces for fitness, work and relaxation within a wellness-focused neighborhood.

Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Arcadia is one of several neighborhoods near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park to date in the community, upon completion. Grand Park, spanning 90 acres, is under development in phases, with the first phase expected to be complete by year-end 2025.

“For their first Nevada neighborhood, Shawood could have chosen to build anywhere, so their choice to build here in Summerlin speaks volumes,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “We welcome Shawood to the community and celebrate the builder’s unique designs marked by innovation and sustainability.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings.

City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

