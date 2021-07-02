108°F
Shea Homes offers Trilogy in Summerlin

July 2, 2021 - 2:59 pm
 
Shea Homes offers Trilogy in the village of South Square within Summerlin. Trilogy is designed for active adults, ages 55 and older. It features three collections of attached homes priced from the high $500,000s. (Summerlin)

Shea Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Trilogy in the village of South Square. Trilogy is designed for active adults, ages 55-plus, and features three collections of attached homes offering 11 floor plans in one- and two-story elevations with paired, courtyard or vertical duplex designs.

Homes at Trilogy span from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet, are priced from the high $500,000s and come standard with a lifestyle package.

Trilogy’s home designs place all of the main living areas and master suites on a single level for the ultimate in convenience. They feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living. Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a “lock and leave” lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, South Square is situated near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including coffee shops, restaurants, office parks and medical facilities, such as Roseman University College of Medicine.

Trilogy is one of Shea Homes’ 14 resort communities nationwide. Its National Lifestyle Program has many platforms that connect all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health and wellness seminars and reciprocal access.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with 9,600 square feet of indoor space and 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, is the heart and activity center of the neighborhood.

The Outlook Club is home to Amelia’s Kitchen, a culinary studio available for private parties and bookings and ideal for cooking classes and demonstrations; bocce and pickleball courts; resort-style pool; a Zen and dog park, and a fitness studio called Afturburn. The Overlook, a second-story sports and game lounge inside the Outlook Club, offers spectacular views of the Strip.

With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from South Square is easy and quick. Nearby Gardens Park includes a popular community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market. The neighborhood is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the region’s premier shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, South Square is a unique corner of Summerlin brimming with restaurants, coffee shops, neighborhood retail and, of course, immediate access to the Beltway.

“Trilogy offers beautiful homes tucked away within a well-planned, gated neighborhood and surrounded by a plethora of conveniences and neighborhood services. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks, and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

