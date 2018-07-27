Shea’s Trilogy to open resort-style club

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with 9,600 square feet of indoor space and 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, is under construction in the heart of the community. It is expected to be completed in 2019.

Executive Chef Paul Steele conducts a cooking demonstration with Trilogy residents in the Culinary Studio at Trilogy at Verde River in Arizona. Trilogy in Summerlin’s culinary studio will look similar and will provide the same offerings. (Trilogy)

Shea Homes brought its Trilogy 55-plus, active lifestyle concept to Summerlin last year, and the neighborhood is continuing to resonate with those transitioning from raising families and building careers to enjoying a new and exciting chapter in their lives.

Located near South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road, Trilogy is one of Shea’s 16 resort-style communities nationwide. Its National Lifestyle Program has many platforms that connect all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health, wellness seminars and reciprocal access.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with 9,600 square feet of indoor space and 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, is under construction in the heart of the community. It is expected to be completed in 2019. An extension of every Trilogy resident’s home, the club is home to Amelia’s Kitchen, a culinary studio available for private parties and bookings and ideal for cooking classes and demonstrations, bocce and pickleball courts, resort-style pool, a Zen/dog park and fitness studio called Afterburn. The club’s hangout areas serve as the neighborhood’s ultimate gathering and party space. The Overlook, a second-story sports and game lounge inside the club, offers views of the Strip. Best of all, the club is managed by a resort-trained team.

According to Kyle Tibbitts, general manager, Trilogy at Summerlin, Outlook will be the heart of the community that connects members on many levels.

“It will provide great spaces not only to sit back and relax and socialize, but even better places to focus on health and wellness and learn new skills through such activities as cooking demonstrations and art classes,” Tibbitts said.

The community features 354 attached homes in three distinct collections, encompassing a total of 13 unique, single-floor plans, from paired, courtyard and vertical duplex plans. Sophisticated homes feature multilevel designs that are thoughtfully planned to place all the main living areas and the master suites on a single level. All Trilogy homes feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living.

Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Trilogy’s Resort collection offers four floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,649 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths. The Resort collection is priced from the mid-$400,000s. Trilogy’s Modern collection includes four floor plans from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet and priced from the mid-$500,000s.

These homes offer two to three bedrooms and up to 3½ baths. And finally, Trilogy’s Luxe collection features five floor plans from 2,089 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. All Luxe models offer two bedrooms and 2½ baths with expansive great rooms ideal for entertaining. Luxe models also include casita and guest loft options, main-level living and outdoor decks overlooking the valley.

In addition to an array of amenities within the Trilogy community, Trilogy residents are less than three miles away from the Downtown Summerlin, a top destination for fashion, retail, dining, entertainment and professional sports.

Downtown Summerlin is home to City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights that is open to the public. And coming soon is Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity Triple-A ballpark for the Las Vegas 51s.

Other Summerlin amenities that enhance the overall lifestyle at Trilogy include Summerlin’s 10 golf courses, 150-plus miles of trails, 20 community parks of all sizes and adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that provides a spectacular backdrop and access to hiking, rock climbing and cycling.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, today’s active adults are seeking a more active, healthy lifestyle, along with the opportunity to meet like-minded neighbors and build friendships.

“Trilogy’s community programming creates a lifestyle that includes activities, events, concerts and classes. It’s about creating opportunities to enjoy life for this growing segment of the population that is ready for something new and exciting now that their families are grown.”

For information on Trilogy and Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.