Shelbourne Estates to hold grand opening Aug. 3

Summit Homes Shelbourne Estates neighborhood, by Summit Homes Nevada, in southern Las Vegas will hold a grand opening later this month.

It’s a summer of welcome news and change for Summit Homes Nevada as it prepares to celebrate the grand opening of the new Shelbourne Estates neighborhood in southern Las Vegas — while simultaneously announcing they have reached the close-out stage of their nearby Bermuda Ridge community.

“With both of these Summit Homes neighborhoods offering excellent value and the fresh architecture of brand-new homes situated in the quiet enclaves we hand-selected, we’re certain that interested buyers will want to visit both model home communities to see the available plans and homesites to choose from,” said Nathan White, Nevada Division president for Summit Homes.

“Especially since with Shelbourne Estates, just as Bermuda Ridge before it, we continue our mission to provide master-planned home alternatives for those who seek more privacy and exclusivity,” White said. “Both are small communities of 12 and 15 homesites, respectively, and both offer oversized lots. And yet they retain convenient access to the many retail and commercial facilities nearby. What could make a more winning combination?”

Shelbourne Estates offers a collection of six one- and two-story designs to choose from that range from 3,125 square feet to 4,524 square feet. These homes will be placed on half-acre homesites of approximately 20,000 square feet — offering plenty of room for a pool plus recreational vehicle and boat. Only 12 homesites are available for purchase, priced from $569,990 to $700,000. These are homes that have been designed with meticulous detail to maximize a comfortable blend of beauty, luxury and function — and to accommodate a variety of modern lifestyle preferences.

All homes at Shelbourne Estates feature floor plans with a spacious and open flow to showcase the interior features. However, the creative minds at Summit Homes also have added a new twist: the ability to add a second floor to your favorite one-level design that brings a separate loft, plus an additional bedroom and bath to your (now) two-story home.

“From experience, we know it’s the perfect solution for those who fall in love with a single-story floor plan that fits their needs almost perfectly — “if only….,” White said. “Here at Shelbourne Estates, that “if only” can easily translate into what can be utilized as a separate private living space for today’s changing family dynamics. And, that’s only the tip of the iceberg as to what Shelbourne Estates offers.”

The homes at Shelbourne Estates include a number of personalizing opportunities to choose from including: stone exterior accents, two-tone interior paint selections, appliance upgrades, countertops, cabinetry, walk-in master showers, covered patios and additional bedrooms, all available per plan.

Also, for homes not yet under construction, buyers may opt for certain personal design requests (those that do not affect load-bearing walls). Speak with your Summit Homes sales agent for more information.

Shelbourne Estates’ model home will be completed at the end of August, and interested buyers can actually move into their home selection here as early as September.

Nearby, the homes of Bermuda Ridge have proven to be a popular choice with only four homes left for purchase. Prices start from the low $500,000s with plans from 2,752 square feet to 3,226 square feet still available.

Two Bermuda Ridge homes are ready for immediate move-in, and the other two will be available to occupy within 60 to 75 days. Of particular interest may be that one of the homes available is a model, the single-story Plan 2797. It includes options, upgrades, fully installed backyard and a patio cover.

Bermuda Ridge also offers close-out opportunities, including $8,000 toward closing costs or a plan-specific option credit. Check with the salesperson on-site for further information. Both Bermuda Ridge and Shelbourne Estates are situated near Anthem, Inspirada and Silverado Ranch, allowing residents to enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and professional services. Interstate 15 is just over a mile away, offering short travel time to the Las Vegas Strip and the new Raiders Stadium.

To visit Bermuda Ridge, take I-15 South to the Cactus Avenue exit. Head east on Cactus to Las Vegas Boulevard then turn north. At the second street, turn east on Pyle Road, and drive 1½ miles to Bermuda Ridge, which will be on your right.

To visit Shelbourne Estates at 8285 Knight Ethan St., take I-15 South to Silverado Ranch Parkway and turn left. Continue to Bermuda Road and turn left, then left again on Shelbourne and straight ahead for two blocks.

Information for both communities is available at the Bermuda Ridge community, at 365 Sapphire Rock Ave., seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Betsy at 702-806-2141 or email Betsy@summithomesnv.com.