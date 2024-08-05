95°F
Shriners Children’s Open returns to Summerlin

Expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals, the The FedEx Cup PGA ...
Expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals, the The FedEx Cup PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open offers a purse valued at $8.4 million, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.5 million. (Summerlin)
August 5, 2024 - 8:30 am
 
Updated August 5, 2024 - 8:40 am

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been synonymous with golf. For the 31st consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the FedEx Cup PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin on Oct. 9-15.

The event is expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for a purse valued at $8.4 million, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.5 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by the developer of Summerlin, whose namesake, Howard Hughes Jr., was an avid golfer with a legacy that also includes his success as a businessman, aviator and visionary in Las Vegas.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of the PGA Tour in Las Vegas and some brand-new fan experiences at the tournament,” said Shriners Children’s Open Executive Director Patrick Lindsey. “New this year, is Club 360, a premium viewing area offering 360-degree views of the course, free drinks and a relaxed feel to take in the tournament. Bleachers will be added to the first and 10th tee as well as a family fun area adjacent to the 18th fairway featuring a coloring wall, face painting and a variety of giant games for kids and families to enjoy. We have something for everyone at this year’s Shriners Children’s Open.”

As the only PGA Tour event in Southern Nevada, the tournament receives considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in the fact the event occurs in their backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first golf courses and continues to rank among the city’s best, recently landing on two top-10 golf course lists by Modern Luxury Vegas and HomeToGo.com,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom home neighborhoods and gives residents access to PGA Tour golf just minutes from home.”

“As the host community of this golf tournament and its “Kick Off Your Heels” luncheon, a popular event that is part of tournament week, Summerlin is exceptionally proud to continue its partnership with the PGA Tour,” Bisterfeldt said. “We are even prouder to help raise much needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children that does so much to help children needing medical care from all over the country, including children from right here in Southern Nevada.”

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children with locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners Hospitals provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions, regardless of families’ ability to pay. Tickets are now on sale at Shriners Children’s Open — PGA Tour Golf Tournament — Las Vegas (shrinerschildrensopen.com). Guests can choose between four ticket options with general admission starting at just $35 per day.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium that’s home to the Pacific Coast League Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, Summerlin offers two actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Two additional actively selling neighborhoods offer all single-story floor plans, including Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes and The Arches by Lennar, while many other neighborhoods feature single-story elevation options.

Rome Pines Senior Apartments is a brand-new apartment complex that provides 220 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors. The community includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with a range of monthly rental rates determined by the affordable housing income and rent guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While August signals fall is around the corner, the “boys of summer,” the Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A team of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Athletics, are still going strong at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin with three more homestands remaining in the 2024 season.

The first model homes at Ascension, the newest neighborhood in the master-planned community of Summerlin, are now open. Ascension is located in Summerlin’s newest village, The Peaks, situated near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

Toll Brothers, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers three unique home styles in the community.

A re-imagined luxury custom home estate has just hit the market in the gated community of Lone Mountain Estates in Las Vegas, priced at $3,499,999.

Residents of the Las Vegas Valley turned out by the tens of thousands on July 4 to witness the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — Southern Nevada’s largest Independence Day parade, presented by title sponsor, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community.

This year, Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knight (VGK) center Jack Eichel, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin on July 13.

