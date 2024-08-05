Shriners Children’s Open returns to Summerlin

For the 31st consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the FedEx Cup PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin, Oct. 9-15.

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been synonymous with golf. For the 31st consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the FedEx Cup PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin on Oct. 9-15.

The event is expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for a purse valued at $8.4 million, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.5 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by the developer of Summerlin, whose namesake, Howard Hughes Jr., was an avid golfer with a legacy that also includes his success as a businessman, aviator and visionary in Las Vegas.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of the PGA Tour in Las Vegas and some brand-new fan experiences at the tournament,” said Shriners Children’s Open Executive Director Patrick Lindsey. “New this year, is Club 360, a premium viewing area offering 360-degree views of the course, free drinks and a relaxed feel to take in the tournament. Bleachers will be added to the first and 10th tee as well as a family fun area adjacent to the 18th fairway featuring a coloring wall, face painting and a variety of giant games for kids and families to enjoy. We have something for everyone at this year’s Shriners Children’s Open.”

As the only PGA Tour event in Southern Nevada, the tournament receives considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in the fact the event occurs in their backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first golf courses and continues to rank among the city’s best, recently landing on two top-10 golf course lists by Modern Luxury Vegas and HomeToGo.com,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom home neighborhoods and gives residents access to PGA Tour golf just minutes from home.”

“As the host community of this golf tournament and its “Kick Off Your Heels” luncheon, a popular event that is part of tournament week, Summerlin is exceptionally proud to continue its partnership with the PGA Tour,” Bisterfeldt said. “We are even prouder to help raise much needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children that does so much to help children needing medical care from all over the country, including children from right here in Southern Nevada.”

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children with locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners Hospitals provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions, regardless of families’ ability to pay. Tickets are now on sale at Shriners Children’s Open — PGA Tour Golf Tournament — Las Vegas (shrinerschildrensopen.com). Guests can choose between four ticket options with general admission starting at just $35 per day.

