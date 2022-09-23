Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 30th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9.

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open returns to TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9. The Fed Ex Cup PGA Tour event is expected to draw a competitive field of 144 professionals competing for a purse of $8 million with the champion taking home The Howard Hughes Cup.

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 30th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9.

The Shriners Children’s Open is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for an $8 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.4 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, whose namesake, Howard Hughes, was an avid golfer with a legacy that also includes his success as a businessman, aviator and visionary.

“The golf course and the Summerlin community have been exceptional hosts to this event for decades,” said Patrick Lindsey, tournament director of Shriners Children’s Open. “We appreciate the support of The Howard Hughes Corp., community residents who attend the event and the beauty of the course and the professionalism of the TPC Summerlin staff. Beginning with Tiger Woods’ historic and first professional win in 1996, a lot of history has been made at TPC Summerlin.”

Defending champion, Sungjae Im, will be one of the many top golfers in the world that will participate in the competition and help support the mission of Shriners Children’s. Among the players confirmed to date are Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Champ.

As the only PGA TOUR event in Southern Nevada, the tournament enjoys considerable support from Summerlin residents, who take great pride that the event occurs in their own backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first courses and continues to rank among the city’s best,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom home neighborhoods and provides residents with access to PGA TOUR golf just minutes from home.

“As the host community of this golf tournament, as well as the annual Kick Off Your Heels luncheon, Summerlin is exceptionally proud of its history with the PGA TOUR and events that raise much needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children.”

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children, with 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Tickets are now on sale at Shriners Children’s Open – PGA Tour Golf Tournament – Las Vegas (shrinerschildrensopen.com). Guests can choose between four ticket options, starting at just $35 per day.

