Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to Summerlin TPC

The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to TPC Summerlin Sept. 30-Oct. 6. (TPC Summerlin)

Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, holds the Howard Hughes Cup. (TPC Summerlin)

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 27th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at TPC Summerlin.

The event, in its 37th year in Las Vegas, is a PGA Tour FedEx Cup tournament that is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for a $7 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp., whose namesake, Howard Hughes, was an avid golfer with a legacy as a successful businessman, aviator and visionary.

Big names committed to participate this year include Adam Scott, who became an All-American during his brief stint as a member of UNLV’s men’s golf program in the late 1990s; Brooks Koepka, the world No. 1, who played in the tournament four years in a row from 2014-2017; and Phil Mickelson, making his first appearance at the Shriners since 2005.

As the only PGA Tour event in Southern Nevada, the tournament enjoys considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in this fact and come out in droves to watch championship golf in their own backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“As the host community of this golf tournament, Summerlin is exceptionally proud of its history with the PGA Tour and this event that raises much-needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Bisterfeldt said. “The Howard Hughes Cup is a symbol of our ongoing relationship and support of this tournament that takes place in our own community at the award-winning TPC Summerlin. Like many golf fans and Southern Nevadans, we look forward to a great week of championship golf, and we invite everyone to join us.”

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley on land purchased by Howard Hughes in the 1950s. The community is home to more than 100,000 residents and has ranked among the country’s best-selling communities for decades. Its hallmark lifestyle is created in large part by a robust list of amenities, which includes 10 golf courses, 150 miles of trails, nearly 250 parks of all sizes and 26 public, private and charter schools.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first courses and continues to rank among the city’s best,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom home neighborhoods and provides residents with access to PGA Tour golf just minutes from home.”

According to Patrick Lindsey, tournament executive director, TPC Summerlin has been synonymous with the tournament for more than 25 years.

“From Tiger Woods’ first professional win in 1996 and UNLV grad Ryan Moore’s victory in 2012 to last year’s thrilling win by Bryson DeChambeau, whose 60-foot, eagle putt on No. 16 put him in the winner’s circle, a lot of history has been made at TPC Summerlin. This year, the tournament is nearly a month earlier than it has been in the past, so the late summer weather is sure to be a boon to an already popular PGA Tour event beloved by both fans and players, alike.”

Tournament play is Oct. 3-6, and the public is invited to watch all the action and follow their favorite players throughout the four-day tournament. General admission tickets start at $15 per day and include access to the tournament grounds. Fans 18 years and younger receive free admission when accompanied by an adult; UNLV students with a valid student ID receive free admission; and police, fire, EMT, active and retired military personnel enjoy complimentary admission. Also, they have access to the exclusive Patriots’ Outpost sponsored by U.S. Bank, The Folded Flag Foundation and DM Moore Group, Oct. 2-6.

The Hill, presented by Casamingos, gives ticketholders exclusive access to the 10,000-square-foot hospitality space with upgraded food and beverage options and sweeping views of the closing holes. Tickets to The Hill start at $35.

On Oct. 1, the eighth Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon for women is held on The Hill at TPC Summerlin overlooking the 16th, 17th and 18th greens. This year, the luncheon features a fashion presentation from select Downtown Summerlin retailers, a hosted lunch by Maggiano’s Little Italy at Downtown Summerlin, cocktails and silent auction, all to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. Guests are encouraged to literally “kick off their heels” and wear flat shoes to ensure the event is extra fun and relaxing. Tables for the luncheon are available for $1,000, and individual tickets are available for $125. To buy, visit www.KOYH.givesmart.com.

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children with 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

For a full calendar of tournament events and to buy tickets, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.