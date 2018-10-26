Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns

As the home of a collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 26th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open gets underway at TPC Summerlin, with tournament play from Nov. 1-4.

The event, now in its 36th year in Las Vegas, is a PGA Tour FedEx Cup tournament that is expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals, including fan favorite Rickie Fowler and many other big golf names, to compete for a $7 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp., whose namesake, Howard Hughes, was an avid golfer in addition to his legacy as a wildly successful businessman, aviator and visionary.

As the only PGA Tour event in Southern Nevada, the tournament draws considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in this fact and come out in droves to witness championship golf in their own backyard, according to Kevin T. Orrock, president of Summerlin for The Howard Hughes Corp.

“As the host community of this golf tournament, Summerlin is exceptionally proud of its affiliation with the PGA Tour and this event that raises critical funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Orrock said. “The Howard Hughes Cup is the next evolution of our ongoing relationship and support of this tournament that takes place in our own community at the award-winning TPC Summerlin. Like many golf fans and Southern Nevadans, we look forward to a great week of championship golf, and we invite everyone to join us.”

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley on land purchased by Howard R. Hughes in the 1950s. Today, the community is home to more than 100,000 residents and has ranked among the country’s best-selling communities for decades. Its hallmark lifestyle is created in large part by a robust list of amenities that includes 10 golf courses, 150 miles of trails, nearly 250 parks of all sizes, 25 public and private and charter schools.

“Summerlin is proud of its long history hosting the city’s only PGA Tour tournament for more than two decades,” Orrock said. “TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first courses and continues to rank among the city’s best. It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom-home neighborhoods and provides residents with access to PGA Tour golf just minutes from home.”

According to tournament director Patrick Lindsey, even the players look forward to returning to TPC Summerlin and the surrounding community, which has welcomed them and thousands of fans with open arms for more than 25 years.

“A lot of history has been made on this course during the tournament, including Tiger Woods’ first professional win in 1996 and UNLV grad Ryan Moore’s win in 2012. We look forward to another great year with some really big golf names committed to participate, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau,” Lindsey said.

Tournament play is Nov. 1-4, and the public is invited to watch all the action and follow their favorite players throughout the four-day tournament. A $15 general admission daily ticket allows guests access to the tournament grounds; weekly passes are also available. The Hill daily ticket allows guests to enjoy views from The Hill presented by Casamigos, a 10,000-square-foot pavilion overlooking the 16th, 17th and 18th holes, as well as tournament grounds for $35. Fans 18 years and younger will receive free admission to the tournament grounds when accompanied by an adult. Additionally, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open invites military and first responder personnel to be their guests with complimentary admission to the tournament grounds. The complimentary tickets can be obtained at Nellis Air Force Base or the tournament gate. Free tickets are also available to UNLV students, faculty, staff and alumni with a valid UNLV student, faculty/staff or alumni ID. To redeem, fans must show email offer or valid ID at the tournament ticket trailer at TPC Summerlin’s main entrance.

On Oct. 30, the annual Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon for women is held on The Hill at TPC Summerlin overlooking the 16th, 17th and 18th greens. Hosted by “News 3 Today” co-host Kim Wagner, the luncheon welcomes Kerry Bubolz, president and chief operating officer of the Vegas Golden Knights, as the keynote speaker. Bubolz joined the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 1, 2016, as the franchise’s first-ever president, overseeing the business operations of the team. In the Knights’ inaugural season, the team became the most successful expansion franchise ever, winning the Western Conference Finals and reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

The event, sponsored in part by The Howard Hughes Corp. features a lunch by Maggiano’s Little Italy with a silent auction and a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Tables for the luncheon are available for purchase by contacting Rachel Dunn at rldunn@shrinershospitalsopen.com or at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/event/kick-off-your-heels/e192810. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited.

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children, with 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. For information and to purchase tickets, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

