Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

The event, now in its 38th year in Las Vegas, is a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup tournament that is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for a $7 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. whose namesake, Howard Hughes, was an avid golfer in addition to his legacy as a wildly successful businessman, aviator and visionary.

According to Patrick Lindsey, tournament executive director, TPC Summerlin has been synonymous with the tournament for more than 26 years.

“From Tiger Woods’ first professional win in 1996, UNLV alum Ryan Moore’s win in 2012 and last year’s dramatic win by Las Vegas local Kevin Na, a lot of history has been made at TPC Summerlin. While the global pandemic has altered our plans this year, we are thrilled the tournament is still taking place. We are especially pleased our fans will have an opportunity to take in the action on TV while still supporting the incredible and life-changing work by the Shriners Hospitals for Children by donating online. We look forward to returning to a full-spectator event next year,” Lindsey said.

Among the players confirmed to date are Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Na and Paul Casey, with others expected to commit in the coming days.

As the only PGA TOUR event in Southern Nevada, the tournament enjoys considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in this fact that the event occurs in their own backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first courses and continues to rank among the city’s best,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom-home neighborhoods and provides residents with access to PGA TOUR golf just minutes from home.”

“As the host community of this golf tournament, Summerlin is exceptionally proud of its history with the PGA TOUR and this event that raises much needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Bisterfeldt said.

“Despite the fact that the event will not allow fans, there are many opportunities for the community to support the event’s beneficiary. We encourage everyone to contribute to this amazing organization that helps children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate.”

An online auction that features various items for the public to bid on starts Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 12. Visit ShrinersOpen.givesmart.com for details. For those wishing to donate directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit lovetotherescue.org. And finally, the golf tournament’s popular “Kick Off Your Heels” women’s luncheon is going virtual this year. It will be held on Oct. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. During the event, guests will enjoy an engaging craft activity by Corks ‘n’ Crafts at Downtown Summerlin with a variety of silent auction items available for bid. Tickets and information at ShrinersOpen.givesmart.com.

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children with 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. For information, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

