95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Provided Content

Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year

Provided Content
September 25, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

The event, now in its 38th year in Las Vegas, is a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup tournament that is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for a $7 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. whose namesake, Howard Hughes, was an avid golfer in addition to his legacy as a wildly successful businessman, aviator and visionary.

According to Patrick Lindsey, tournament executive director, TPC Summerlin has been synonymous with the tournament for more than 26 years.

“From Tiger Woods’ first professional win in 1996, UNLV alum Ryan Moore’s win in 2012 and last year’s dramatic win by Las Vegas local Kevin Na, a lot of history has been made at TPC Summerlin. While the global pandemic has altered our plans this year, we are thrilled the tournament is still taking place. We are especially pleased our fans will have an opportunity to take in the action on TV while still supporting the incredible and life-changing work by the Shriners Hospitals for Children by donating online. We look forward to returning to a full-spectator event next year,” Lindsey said.

Among the players confirmed to date are Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Na and Paul Casey, with others expected to commit in the coming days.

As the only PGA TOUR event in Southern Nevada, the tournament enjoys considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in this fact that the event occurs in their own backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first courses and continues to rank among the city’s best,” Bisterfeldt said. “It serves as the centerpiece to Summerlin’s first custom-home neighborhoods and provides residents with access to PGA TOUR golf just minutes from home.”

“As the host community of this golf tournament, Summerlin is exceptionally proud of its history with the PGA TOUR and this event that raises much needed funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Bisterfeldt said.

“Despite the fact that the event will not allow fans, there are many opportunities for the community to support the event’s beneficiary. We encourage everyone to contribute to this amazing organization that helps children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate.”

An online auction that features various items for the public to bid on starts Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 12. Visit ShrinersOpen.givesmart.com for details. For those wishing to donate directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit lovetotherescue.org. And finally, the golf tournament’s popular “Kick Off Your Heels” women’s luncheon is going virtual this year. It will be held on Oct. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. During the event, guests will enjoy an engaging craft activity by Corks ‘n’ Crafts at Downtown Summerlin with a variety of silent auction items available for bid. Tickets and information at ShrinersOpen.givesmart.com.

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Hospitals for Children with 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Shriners provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate in a family-centered environment, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. For information, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

Summerlin celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. With nearly 160 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
2
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
3
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
5
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-2 ...
Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

The Plan Two model in Pardee’s gated Evolve town home community is fully furnished, landscape ...
Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community
Provided Content

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes are also offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village features a stunning example of how retractable ...
Summerlin builders offer indoor/outdoor living features
Provided Content

Bringing the comforts of indoor living to the outdoors is going to a new level, and nowhere is that more true than the master-planned community of Summerlin with a plethora of homes from the nation’s leading homebuilders. In fact, design standards in Summerlin encourage generous use of indoor/outdoor features like covered courtyards, loggias, expansive balconies, backyards of all sizes and homes with sliders that disappear to create a seamless transition from inside to outside.

Spiderman will be one of the community superheroes supporting kids with cancer during the Candl ...
Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25
Provided Content

Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the award-winning Nova Ridge ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will open this weekend in southeast Henderson. Prices start from t ...
Beazer opens Belmont Park in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family homes at its Belmont Park community in southeast Henderson on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Park is nearly sold out and final homesites are now selling. Starting from the $340,000s, Belmont Park offers spacious, easy maintenance one- and two-story floor plans on generous homesites, built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

Woodside Homes will showcase three new home models in its new Skye Canyon neighborhood, Ridgevi ...
Skye Canyon grand opening events go virtual
Provided Content

Prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new home models at its first ever virtual community grand opening event. Get a first look at Ridgeview by Woodside Homes by touring online or scheduling a private, socially distanced, in-person model visit.

Solaris by Beazer Homes in Indian Springs will hold a grand opening event on Sept. 12, from 11 ...
Beazer to host grand opening in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for its newest community, Solaris, on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas in Indian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.