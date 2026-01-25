Signature Homes announces Paradise Trails

Signature Homes, a locally based homebuilder with more than four decades of experience in Southern Nevada, has announced the opening of Paradise Trails, a new 29-home infill community located near Eastern Avenue and Twain Avenue in central Las Vegas. Designed for cost-conscious buyers seeking attainable homeownership, the community offers modern new construction in one of the city’s most established urban areas.

Paradise Trails by Signature Homes will debut its Paradise Trails at Eastern and Twain avenues Jan. 31. (Signature Homes)

With home prices starting at $399,990, Paradise Trails provides a rare opportunity to purchase a newly built home close to major employment centers, cultural destinations and everyday conveniences. The central location places residents near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Medical District and the Las Vegas Strip, making the community especially appealing to educators, health care professionals, hospitality workers, public safety employees and other essential members of Southern Nevada’s workforce.

Paradise Trails is also located just minutes from Las Vegas National Golf Course and the emerging Filipino Town district.

The community features four contemporary two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,614 to 2,430 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms and two-car garages. Homes are thoughtfully designed to support modern living while helping homeowners manage long-term costs.

Standard features include owned rooftop solar, smart-home technology, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tankless water heaters and open-concept layouts. These energy-efficient and low-maintenance elements are intended to reduce utility expenses while delivering long-term value for homeowners.

“Paradise Trails reflects our commitment to creating attainable homeownership opportunities for local residents,” said Andrew Torgersen, vice president of sales and marketing at Signature Homes. “As a Las Vegas-based builder, we understand the importance of offering high-quality homes that balance comfort, efficiency, and affordability — especially for buyers who want to live near where they work.”

A defining feature of the community is a newly constructed private bridge named after the founder of Signature Homes. Spanning the Flamingo Wash, the Richard H. Plaster Bridge provides direct access from Twain Avenue while creating a quiet, neighborhood feel tucked within the urban core.

To further support attainability, Signature Homes’ preferred lender, New American Funding, is pleased to offer financing programs designed to help bridge the gap between renting and owning. Qualified buyers may have access to options that reduce upfront costs and provide monthly payment scenarios competitive with local rental rates.

“Our goal is to help buyers explore financing solutions that align with their monthly budget and long-term goals,” said Tabitha Marchello of New American Funding. “For many households, these programs can make the transition from renting to homeownership more achievable.”

Paradise Trails will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 31, with model homes available for touring. The event will feature complimentary food from local favorite Empanadas 702, while supplies last. The Paradise Trails Sales Office is located at 2461 Sidecar Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Directions are available on Google Maps.

Additional information is available at signaturehomes.com/communities/paradise-trails.