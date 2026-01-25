49°F
Signature Homes announces Paradise Trails

Paradise Trails by Signature Homes will debut its Paradise Trails at Eastern and Twain avenues ...
Paradise Trails by Signature Homes will debut its Paradise Trails at Eastern and Twain avenues Jan. 31. (Signature Homes)
PARTNER CONTENT FOR SIGNATURE HOMES
January 25, 2026 - 9:41 am
 

Signature Homes, a locally based homebuilder with more than four decades of experience in Southern Nevada, has announced the opening of Paradise Trails, a new 29-home infill community located near Eastern Avenue and Twain Avenue in central Las Vegas. Designed for cost-conscious buyers seeking attainable homeownership, the community offers modern new construction in one of the city’s most established urban areas.

With home prices starting at $399,990, Paradise Trails provides a rare opportunity to purchase a newly built home close to major employment centers, cultural destinations and everyday conveniences. The central location places residents near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Medical District and the Las Vegas Strip, making the community especially appealing to educators, health care professionals, hospitality workers, public safety employees and other essential members of Southern Nevada’s workforce.

Paradise Trails is also located just minutes from Las Vegas National Golf Course and the emerging Filipino Town district.

The community features four contemporary two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,614 to 2,430 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms and two-car garages. Homes are thoughtfully designed to support modern living while helping homeowners manage long-term costs.

Standard features include owned rooftop solar, smart-home technology, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tankless water heaters and open-concept layouts. These energy-efficient and low-maintenance elements are intended to reduce utility expenses while delivering long-term value for homeowners.

“Paradise Trails reflects our commitment to creating attainable homeownership opportunities for local residents,” said Andrew Torgersen, vice president of sales and marketing at Signature Homes. “As a Las Vegas-based builder, we understand the importance of offering high-quality homes that balance comfort, efficiency, and affordability — especially for buyers who want to live near where they work.”

A defining feature of the community is a newly constructed private bridge named after the founder of Signature Homes. Spanning the Flamingo Wash, the Richard H. Plaster Bridge provides direct access from Twain Avenue while creating a quiet, neighborhood feel tucked within the urban core.

To further support attainability, Signature Homes’ preferred lender, New American Funding, is pleased to offer financing programs designed to help bridge the gap between renting and owning. Qualified buyers may have access to options that reduce upfront costs and provide monthly payment scenarios competitive with local rental rates.

“Our goal is to help buyers explore financing solutions that align with their monthly budget and long-term goals,” said Tabitha Marchello of New American Funding. “For many households, these programs can make the transition from renting to homeownership more achievable.”

Paradise Trails will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 31, with model homes available for touring. The event will feature complimentary food from local favorite Empanadas 702, while supplies last. The Paradise Trails Sales Office is located at 2461 Sidecar Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Directions are available on Google Maps.

Additional information is available at signaturehomes.com/communities/paradise-trails.

Summerlin is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers ...
Summerlin offers expansive homes
The Summerlin master-planned community is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers more space for daily living; greater privacy; spaces ideal for entertaining; dedicated function rooms like home offices, gyms and playrooms; more storage; and enhanced comfort and luxury.

Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas o ...
Richmond American opens Salerno Summit in Lake Las Vegas
Located in the exclusive gated SouthShore Country Club in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit is the newest neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offering refined single- and two-story residences in resort-style community.

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods. (Pulte Homes)
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, townhomes
For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, the Summerlin master-planned community now offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods.

With a growing number of office buildings, Summerlin offers work opportunities close to home, r ...
Summerlin thriving as a place for business
While the Summerlin master-planned community is easily regarded as one of the best places to live in Southern Nevada, its office buildings and business parks also make it one of the best places to work, offering scores of opportunities to work close to home.

Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
Summerlin marks 36th year of development in 2026
Within Summerlin’s residential sector, 2025 saw the opening of 10 new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, and the close-out of six neighborhoods.

Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas treestw ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Many holiday dining options abound in Summerlin, including at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Summerlin holiday dining options abound
For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
Henderson senior community planned
Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson.

Richmond American Homes The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmo ...
Richmond American’s Primrose Park opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes, offering 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.

A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Lake Las Vegas, the 3,600-acre, master-planned community continues to redefine desert living. Long known for its mix of tranquility and sophistication, the community’s growth is being shaped by a new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with the natural desert landscape.

