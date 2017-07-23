Sister-brother Realtor team helps homebuyers

The search for a new home led Michelle and Kris Klump to the Cadence planned community in Henderson with a desire to move closer to family. Their visit to Woodside Homes’ Park Place in Cadence sales office led to the discovery of their “forever home” and the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

Michelle Klump relaxes in her family’s new home at the Park Place neighborhood by Woodside Homes within the Cadence community in Henderson. The Klump family purchased their new home while selling their previous one on contingency through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, operated in Southern Nevada by Robin Smith and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas. (Nevada Builder Trade In Program)

The search for a new home led Michelle and Kris Klump to the Cadence planned community in Henderson with a desire to move closer to family. Their visit to Woodside Homes’ Park Place in Cadence sales office led to the discovery of their “forever home” and the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

“We had been looking for a new home, for our forever home, and decided to look at new-home communities near where my parent lives in Henderson. We ended up in the Cadence community and the Park Place neighborhood sales office. This is where we found the perfect home for us,” Michelle Klump said.

A two-story inventory Broadway floor plan impressed the Klumps.

“I love having the kitchen at the heart of the home and the open floor plan. Having a first-floor master suite and first-floor den for my husband and upstairs bedrooms for our children and grandchildren were perfect for our family,” Michelle Klump said.

Questions arose about how to sell their current northwest valley home and purchase the new 2,606-square-foot new home at the same time.

“Our previous Realtor had passed away, and we didn’t know who to turn to,” she said.

The builder sales office suggested that the family contact Robin and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas, who oversee the Nevada Builder Trade In Program in Southern Nevada. The Klumps soon learned that through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, they could purchase the inventory home on contingency while the Smith Team marketed and sold their current home. The multifaceted program is based on a nationwide program offered by Keller Williams International.

The Smith Team helped the Klumps determine that they could indeed purchase the brand-new, two-story home while selling their current home on contingency after completing a comparative market analysis and establishing a realistic sales price of their existing home based on its condition and recent sales of nearby comparable homes.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program was a dream. We met with the Smith Team and they came to our house to review our home and gave us a good market price on it. They sent a professional photographer to take pictures of our house, and 24 hours later it was listed for sale.

On the first day, we had 12 showings and by the fourth day we had accepted an offer,” Michelle Klump said.

“The Smith Team has been with us every step of the way throughout the process.

They’ve kept us informed about the status of our home’s sale and they were there for us with our purchase. Both Robert and Robin attended the walk-through of our new home, and Robert noticed some things that we would not have known to look for since we had not purchased a brand-new home before.”

They moved into their new home at the end of June.

The Klumps are among several hundred Nevadans who have participated in the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. The program is offered at more than 50 Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as at Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. In June, the program expanded to Reno.

Some participants — like the Klumps — have been referred to the program by the builder sales representative while others contact the Smith Team directly.

If a homeowner is interested in the program and buying a home at a builder-partner neighborhood, the Smith Team will provide the homeowner at no-cost a comparative market analysis and an assessment of which repairs and/or updates can be done that may increase the sales price.

If a homeowner selects the program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission. Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

In addition, the Smith Team represents home shoppers as a buyer’s agent in the purchase of brand-new and resale homes. Homeowners who enlist the team’s help before visiting new-home neighborhoods may benefit from Nevada Builder Trade In Program services, even at non-builder-partner neighborhoods. Contact the Smith Team for details.

For additional information, visit smithteamlasvegas.com or call 702-460-5080.