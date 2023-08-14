Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory

In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Six Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

The first four neighborhoods are located in Summerlin West, the area just west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue that is situated on elevated topography with stunning views from several vantage points. Within the Redpoint district of Summerlin West are several parks and open spaces, including Ridge Pine Park, that recently opened and features a playground, adult exercise stations and shaded seating areas.

Under development in the district is Redpoint Arroyo, a beautiful open space that will include passive turf areas, pedestrian bridges, shaded seating, open picnic areas and adult exercise stations. The first 9-acre phase is scheduled for completion by year end 2023 with additional acreage planned for future phases. And finally, Redpoint Paseo which runs alongside the westernmost neighborhoods of Redpoint, is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2024. Spanning roughly 5 acres, Redpoint Paseo features a playground, shaded seating and adult exercise stations.

The Summerlin West area also features many popular Summerlin amenities including Fox Hill Climbing adventure park, The Vistas pool, community center and park, The Vistas North and South Parks and Paseos Park complete with a splash pad ideal for cool summer fun.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers two neighborhoods with fewer than 20 percent remaining home inventory: Savannah and Castellana, both offering all single-story floor plans. Savannah features seven unique floor plans that range from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. Castellana has four remaining floor plans that range from 2,241 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the $700,000s.

Also in the district of Redpoint are two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods nearing sell-out.

They include Overlook and Kings Canyon. Overlook offers three expansive single-story floor plans from 2,722 square feet to 3,254 square feet, priced from approximately $1 million. Kings Canyon offers four floor plans offering a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 2,379 square feet to 3,686 square feet, priced from the $800,000s.

In the village of South Square, which offers an abundance of nearby neighborhood retail and service options and convenient proximity to the 215 Beltway, Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 13 unique single- and two-story attached home floor plans for age-qualified buyers 55-plus.

The community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.

The Outlook Club is at the center of the community and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, social spaces, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts. The staff-gated neighborhood offers homes from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

With fewer than five homes remaining, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is the final opportunity to buy a new home in The Mesa village. This neighborhood offers exclusivity with its staff-gated enclave, community center with pool and fitness center. Remaining homes boast more than 4,000 square feet, priced from approximately $3.5 million.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.