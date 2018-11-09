Sky Las Vegas elevates high-rise living

Las Vegas real estate is hot. And, those with their ears to the ground know that isn’t changing anytime soon. The Vegas Golden Knights and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders have created a buzz that is almost too big to control. And, homebuyers the world over are craving a piece of Nevada’s most iconic city.

Randy Char, Char Luxury

Las Vegas real estate is hot. And those with their ears to the ground know that isn’t changing anytime soon. The Vegas Golden Knights and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders have created a buzz that is almost too big to control. And homebuyers the world over are craving a piece of Nevada’s most iconic city.

From the svelte suburbs of Summerlin to the urban lifestyle of downtown, growth in Las Vegas is impossible to ignore. Business investment has increased exponentially, with many savvy individuals leaving the likes of California and other nearby states for the tax-friendly desert state. What was once a party town, Las Vegas has matured into a hub of commerce and family-friendly living. Home prices are at highs unseen in years, and the alluring prospect of high-rise ownership continues to draw large popularity among those seeking a different kind of lifestyle — one of ease and edgy refinement.

Take Sky Las Vegas — a sizzling commodity among the pulsing life that is the Las Vegas Strip. Amenity laden and chock-full of style, this gleaming, 45-story building has traditional homebuyers trading upward — literally. Char Luxury’s leader and chief Randy Char has witnessed the success of Sky Las Vegas firsthand.

“The drama and luxury of high-rise living goes hand in hand with the soul of Las Vegas. When you tour Sky, it feels like a natural extension of its surroundings with refined ambiance and comfort. It’s a beautiful asset to our sparkling skyline, and like a fine wine, it’s only getting better with time,” he said.

The first residential high-rise on the Las Vegas Strip, Sky Las Vegas was completed in 2007 and offers a range of amenities, as well as full 24-hour guarded security. A fitness center, business center, his-and-hers spa, movie theater, circuit gym, billiards room, racquetball court and resort-style pool with cabanas can be found among this building’s well-appointed halls. Sizes range from 985 square feet, single-bedroom homes to 1,778 square feet. Prices start in the high $300,000s.

Char’s respected team of luxury home specialists set to work in 2016 to show Las Vegas how incredible life in this captivating tower can be. Success soon followed, earning Silver in the coveted Best of Las Vegas title the following year in the condo grouping for Sky Las Vegas and Gold in Luxury Brokerage. In 2018, Char Luxury defended their prestigious titles, while earning Gold in all of their respective 2018 Best of Las Vegas categories: Best Condos, Best Residential High-Rise and Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage.

“We want to thank Las Vegas for the honor of allowing us to serve you. Supreme service and dedication is what we aim to deliver, and this kind of acknowledgment by our city is the most rewarding thing we could ask for,” Char said.

For more information on Sky Las Vegas, or to schedule a showing on an available home, call 702-750-1092.