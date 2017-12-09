Sky luxury high-rise in heart of the city

Purchasing a luxury high-rise condominium in Las Vegas requires time, careful planning, and … bubbles. Champagne bubbles, live entertainment and fantastic catering, to be exact. At least that’s what the dream team at Char Luxury believes, as they work to make their clientele’s search for Las Vegas’ premier investment opportunities that much easier – and more fun.

Char Luxury Realtor Randy Char

“The success that (the Char Luxury team) had with One Queensridge Place in 2012 validated my belief that selling real estate in the luxury space was about building a strong brand and selling a lifestyle,” said Char Luxury founder and CEO Randy Char. “For the last few years, my focus has been on nurturing a high-end, event-driven boutique firm. Along the way, I set out to establish partnerships with individuals and organizations (who) had experience that would add value to our efforts, and vice versa.”

Char found one such partnership in Sky Las Vegas, a high-rise development with a prime location and the perfect blend of world-class amenities, Strip access and low-maintenance comfort. “(Sky’s) location offers the best value with a Las Vegas address, and I believe that value is internationally recognized,” Char said. A valid point, enhanced by the fact that the “center Strip” continues to move further north every year.

Sky is one of the few high-rise developments with balconies, with some units boasting wrap-around terraces that offer beautiful views of the Strip. A multitude of amenities give residents ease of lifestyle, including a fitness center, business center, gated access, valet, concierge and 24-hour guarded security. A cinematic wide-screen theater, circuit gym, his-and -hers spa, billiards room, racquetball court and resort-style pool with cabanas further provide leisure-seekers an escape without them ever having to leave the property.

In 2016, Char Luxury was established as the primary team behind the marketing and sales of the tower. In just under a year, through the impressive efforts of their team, they have garnered Best of Las Vegas titles; with Silver going to Sky in the Condo category, and Gold to Char Luxury for Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage. Char’s parties and luxury brand-sponsored events to highlight Sky’s offerings have enjoyed positive feedback.

In the words of longtime Sky resident Selcen Kavrulkar: “There has been a major transformation under Char Luxury and Sky’s management partnership. (Randy) and his team work with professionalism (and host) regularly catered events with live entertainment. It gives new homebuyers an opportunity to preview the latest listings and socialize with the residents.”

“We have a unique sales process that resonates with our clientele because it is not always about the bottom line. It’s about selling a lifestyle, and offering a series of unfolding events that demonstrate the value of buying today because you’re anticipating tomorrow,” Char said.

And tomorrow is looking good, particularly for the residents of Sky, who are right at the epicenter of an exciting economic growth phase in Las Vegas. With proximity to NHL and future NFL games, the upcoming Resorts World development, Wynn/Encore, downtown and the airport, Sky represents an oasis in the heart of the city.

Homes at Sky range from 985 to 1,778 square feet and start in the high $300,000s. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, visit skycondoslv.com or call 702-877-4759.