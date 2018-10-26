Skye Canyon Chalktober Fest Art Fair draws 3,000 attendees

More than 3,000 people attended Skye Canyon’s Chalktober Fest art fair and fall festival at Skye Canyon Park on Oct. 20. The event included a chalk art competition with 35 amateur and professional artists whose work was based on the competition theme “Spirit of Las Vegas.”

Brittany Price took home $500 in cash for the People’s Choice award, and Willy Cutlip, Jacalyn Tiffany and Kaelani Espindo took home top honors in the professional, amateur and high school categories, respectively. Cash prizes in three categories were $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place (complete award recipient list below).

The event’s Pick-a-Pumpkin Patch raised over $1,000 for Create a Change, a local nonprofit that educates children about nutrition to prevent diseases associated with unhealthy eating habits. Kids selected a 6- to 15-pound pumpkin to take home for free from a patch of 1,000 pumpkins, and a $2 per pumpkin suggested donation was accepted for the nonprofit.

Internationally known chalk artist Jay Schwartz created a large-scale piece throughout the event. Attendees were able to try their hand at chalk art in the event’s freestyle chalk art area. The festivals’ vendor village included 35 local artists selling their wares. Other activities included live music, food trucks, kid activities like pumpkin decorating, bouncy houses and a giant slide.

People Choice Award:

■ Brittany Price

Professional Amateur High School

■First Place: Willy Cutlip, Jacalyn Tiffany and Kaelani Espindo

■Second Place: Adrian Mendoza, Lance Hick and Jaynalin Estrella

■Third Place: Kate LaRoach, Brittany Price and Adina Joy Angeles

“At Skye Canyon, creating a sense of community means meeting your neighbors and events like Chalktober Fest and Pick-a-Pumpkin are an extension of the Skye Canyon life,” said Desiree Van Leer, marketing manager for Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “The artists were clearly inspired by the ‘Spirit of Las Vegas’ competition theme, and the varied interpretations of this idea represent the diverse offerings of our city.”

For more information, visit www.skyecanyon.com.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade.

Skye Canyon includes unique amenities, such as Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility that has an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails.

Shopping, office space and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at buildout will include 6,500 home sites. Skye Canyon is a product of leading developer Olympia Cos., joined by Stonehill Capital Management and Spectrum Group Management LLC.