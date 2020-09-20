81°F
Skye Canyon grand opening events go virtual

September 20, 2020 - 8:26 am
 

Prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new home models at its first-ever virtual community grand opening event. Get a first look at Ridgeview by Woodside Homes by touring online or scheduling a private, socially distanced, in-person model visit.

Ridgeview offers a trio of one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,715 square feet to 2,094 square feet with three to four bedrooms starting in the mid-$300,000s.

Skye Canyon was built for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Watch the three-minute video tour of Ridgeview and learn more about what it means to live the Skye Life.

At the end of the video answer one question about the homes and be registered for the chance to win a Skye Canyon Backyard Prize Pack including Skye Canyon Corn Hole, outdoor movie projector with 100-inch projector screen, Weber Spirit E-310 propane gas grill, portable Bluetooth speaker, Yardzee Backyard Game and foursome of golf at Paiute Golf Resort.

The contest ends Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. For more information or to register visit skyecanyon.com/first-look.

Sign up for an in-person tour by registering at skyecanyon.com/first-look to be contacted to schedule a private, socially distanced tour of the brand new model homes at Ridgeview by Woodside.

The first neighborhood to open in Phase 3 of Skye Canyon, Ridgeview by Woodside Homes offers three appointed models including a duo of two-story models — the Cedar and the Topaz or the Jasper, a 1,715 single-story with three bedrooms, two baths and loads of design feature options including a covered loggia and backyard fireplace. With classic architectural designs, desert landscaping and pavers, Ridgeview homes have plenty of curb appeal.

Additional features include 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot interior doors and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, maple cabinetry, island and ceramic tile floors. The master bath offers dual sinks and feature options include a separate tub and shower.

Skye Canyon is perfectly positioned between the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip and the tall timbers of Mount Charleston. There, residents discover a new epicenter of vibrant living within Skye Canyon’s newest community. This gated neighborhood has some of Nevada’s most beautiful landmarks practically in its backyard.

Those looking for an active lifestyle will enjoy Skye Canyon Park. The sprawling 15-acre park is the heartbeat of the community, home to Skye Center and Skye Fitness and is the site for many community events. Easily accessible,the park features large green spaces and grass soccer fields, basketball courts and a kid play area including splash pad and half mile walking path.

One of the most appealing amenities is homeowner access to Skye Fitness. The nearly 10,000-square-foot Skye Fitness features top-of-the-line exercise equipment, a yoga room, outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, multiuse sports field, basketball court and juice bar.

All exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association.

