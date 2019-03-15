Skye Canyon home to Pardee’s Onyx and Cobalt

Cobalt and Onyx by Pardee Homes feature spacious, modern homes in Skye Canyon. Shown is the Cobalt Plan Two model home kitchen. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes’ Onyx and Cobalt neighborhoods feature prime locations in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest valley.

The neighborhoods offer modern, two-story homes with flexible options, including downstairs master suites and optional lofts.

Homes at Onyx offer up to six bedrooms, five baths and up to 3,386 square feet. Prices start from the mid-$400,000s.

Priced from the high $300,000s, Cobalt offers homes with up to four bedrooms, three baths and up to approximately 2,727 square feet.

For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Both neighborhoods have a limited selection of move-in-ready homes, including an Onyx Plan One at oversized homesite No. 110. The home measures 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den-office, loft and three-car tandem garage. The home has designer flooring throughout and the General Electric Profile stainless steel package in the kitchen. It is priced from $505,412.

An Onyx Plan Two at homesite No. 137 measures 3,329 square feet with five bedrooms, four baths, spacious loft, den-office, upgraded carpet and tile, GE Profile stainless steel appliance package in the kitchen and gliding glass door for backyard access. It is priced from $511,893.

A move-in-ready Cobalt Plan 1-B at cul-de-sac homesite No. 146 measures 2,327 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, large stucco-covered patio, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliance package and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced approximately from $423,145.

At Cobalt, a move-in-ready Plan Three is at corner homesite No. 143 measures 2,728 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, downstairs master bedroom, designer flooring, window coverings, washer, dryer and refrigerator. It is priced from $439,775.

To reach Onyx and Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.