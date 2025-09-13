Skye Canyon presents Chalk Cheers Oct. 25

Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk &Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “Where Ideas Take Shape.” Artists of all skill levels are invited to unleash their creativity and imaginatively interpret this inspiring theme, showcasing the boundless power of artistic expression as they compete for top honors and enticing cash prizes.

The competition encompasses three categories: student (ages 12-18), amateur (18-plus), and professional. Cash prizes await the winners in each category, with $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, we have two exciting special awards, with $100 cash prizes for the Best 3D piece and the Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees will have the chance to cast their votes for the People’s Choice winner, who will receive a $100 cash award. Registration is now open, and we welcome the first 50 artists to secure their spots. Interested artists can register to participate at skyecanyon.com/call-to-artists.

In addition to the chalk art extravaganza, Skye Canyon invites up to 32 talented artisans to join the Vendor Village, showcasing and selling their unique creations. A 10-foot-by-10-foot booth is available for a modest fee of $150, which will be directly donated to CORE. Local artisans with diverse creative mediums are encouraged to apply for a booth at skyecanyon.com/vendor-registration.

Chalk &Cheers is sure to be a day of family-friendly festivities. Delight in inflatable games, witness the live chalk art contest in action, marvel at freestyle chalk art, indulge in face painting, explore the art fair, pick your favorite pumpkin from the patch, and savor delectable treats from Las Vegas’ finest food trucks, including Goodhood Burgers, Taco Ave and Custom Pizza Truck

Nonprofit CORE believes all children and families have the right to reach their full potential and pursue individual success. With a mission to empower, enrich and educate underserved children to lead choice-filled lives, the nonprofit is a long-term, two-generational after-school and weekend program that focuses on the individual needs of each student scholar and their family.