Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition, will be held at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. (Skye Canyon)

This year’s contest theme is “My Happy Place.” Artists’ work will interpret sources of joy, illustrate ideas about what fuels happiness, and reflect the power of uplifting creativity as they vie for top honors and cash prizes.

The competition categories include high school student, amateur and professional. Amazon gift cards will be awarded in each category with $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. Additionally, $100 Amazon gift cards will be offered to the winner of Best 3D piece and Best use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice with the winner receiving a $300 Amazon gift card. A jury of local art aficionados will judge contestants work and public voting will be done electronically.

For those who want to view and vote from home, visit https://skyecanyon.com/chalk-and-cheers/ to view artwork creations and vote for your favorites. Public voting will be available through Oct. 3.

Chalk &Cheers will also feature a specially curated and safely spaced local artist vendor village with local artisans in all sorts of creative mediums showing off and selling their wares. A variety of local food trucks including Alpha Dawg, Maize St., Churros 101 and Local 808 will be positioned throughout the parking lot near the exit of the walking tour for attendees to safely enjoy.

Additional health and safety protocols include a sanitization crew regularly disinfecting surfaces and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the park.

For more information, visit www.skyecanyonevents.com/chalkandcheers.

