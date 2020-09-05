110°F
Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26

September 4, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s contest theme is “My Happy Place.” Artists’ work will interpret sources of joy, illustrate ideas about what fuels happiness, and reflect the power of uplifting creativity as they vie for top honors and cash prizes.

The competition categories include high school student, amateur and professional. Amazon gift cards will be awarded in each category with $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. Additionally, $100 Amazon gift cards will be offered to the winner of Best 3D piece and Best use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice with the winner receiving a $300 Amazon gift card. A jury of local art aficionados will judge contestants work and public voting will be done electronically.

For those who want to view and vote from home, visit https://skyecanyon.com/chalk-and-cheers/ to view artwork creations and vote for your favorites. Public voting will be available through Oct. 3.

Chalk &Cheers will also feature a specially curated and safely spaced local artist vendor village with local artisans in all sorts of creative mediums showing off and selling their wares. A variety of local food trucks including Alpha Dawg, Maize St., Churros 101 and Local 808 will be positioned throughout the parking lot near the exit of the walking tour for attendees to safely enjoy.

Additional health and safety protocols include a sanitization crew regularly disinfecting surfaces and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the park.

For more information, visit www.skyecanyonevents.com/chalkandcheers.

About Skye Canyon

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness, and immersive living. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows. Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales. For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

THE LATEST
Lacy Schorr, Summerlin resident and fitness instructor at TruFusion, demonstrates her fitness t ...
Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September
Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

A grand opening event for Beazer Homes' Solaris in Indian Springs is scheduled to be held 11 a. ...
Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs
Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
BY CHRIS BISHOP SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Cadence offers quick move-in options
Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

Two homes in Summerlin received Gold Nuggets as the “best in their class” at the Pacific Co ...
Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards
Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors in the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget awards for 2020 – the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Anthem Country Club. (Gol ...
Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem
The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.