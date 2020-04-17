78°F
Skye Canyon to hold socially distant events

April 17, 2020 - 2:39 pm
 

Known as a community that encourages fitness and the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon introduces its new Thrive@Skye program.

Similar to events from past years that attracted thousands of attendees (Chalk and Cheers, Skye and Stars and Fit Fest), the goals remain the same: To continue to inspire all residents to enrich their lives with a series of family events that encourage the community to engage while maintaining the safety directives in place today.

The series kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, with ChalkForEarth, a sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an Earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house. An opportunity to show community spirit and get creative, ChalkForEarth is a challenge that the family can do together.

Participants can then upload their submission to Skye Canyon social media on April 22 and tag @SkyeCanyon and #ChalkForEarth or email a photograph to events@olympiacompanies.com for entry in a contest for prizes.

For residents in need of chalk, free chalk will be available for safe pickup at either the drive-thru farmer’s market on April 16 or at a table set up in front of Skye Center on April 15 and April 21 between noon and 2 p.m. For more information, visit skyecanyon.com or the Facebook event page.

A reinterpreted version of Skye Canyon’s already popular Skye and Stars event is set for World Astronomy Day on May 2. Re-created as an opportunity for families to continue their love of stargazing, the new “Driveway Edition” encourages residents to have a nighttime picnic from the driveway while participating in the event all together, yet apart.

The updated concept will feature a livestreamed virtual guided tour through the night sky led by Keith Caceres from the Las Vegas Astronomical Society. Caceres and his team will share live photos from their own powerful telescopes, focus on unique stars and constellations in that night’s sky and provide factoids for all “at-home” astronomers.

Finally, on Memorial Day, May 25, Thrive@Skye will host its first-ever Patriotic Car Parade, an opportunity for families to decorate their vehicle in red, white and blue. Entrants will then be able to take part in a driving parade led by representatives from Kline Veterans Fund on a designated route throughout the neighborhoods.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living.

Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace.

Other commercial offerings, such as office space and gaming, will be added as the community grows. Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales.

For more information, visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

