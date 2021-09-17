Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition

Known as a community that encourages family fun, fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together.

Skye Canyon Park features Skye Center, the community’s club house. The community will hold its fifth annual juried chalk art competition Sept. 25 in the park. (Skye Canyon)

Skye Canyon aims to enrich the daily life of its residents with interactive programs and family friendly events — Thrive at Skye.

Coming up is the widely popular fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk &Cheers. The public event features a fall festival, raffle, games and art fair, including a Cheers for Charity beer tasting, set for Sept. 25 at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “The Skye’s The Limit.” Artists of all skill levels will imaginatively interpret this hopeful theme and reflect the power of uplifting creativity as they vie for top honors and cash prizes.

The juried competition includes three categories, student, amateur and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, there are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: Best 3D piece and Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice earning the winner a $100 cash award.

Free to attend and open to the public, Chalk &Cheers promises to be a fun-filled day outside where families can, not only enjoy art, but also several all-ages activities, including an Upside-Down Room photo activation, rock wall, bungee jump, sports and game inflatables, digital caricature artists, a 20-foot interactive coloring wall, raffle and a craft tent where kids can flex their creative muscles with a canvas painting activity.

Chalk &Cheers also will feature an arts and craft fair with more than 30 local artisans and vendors, showcasing and selling their creative offerings.

Chalk and Cheers 2021 benefits Skye Serves; the community’s ongoing charitable outreach program, through the sale of raffle tickets and with the first-ever, Cheers for Charity beer tasting presented by Local 808. Tickets for Cheers for Charity will be sold for $10 ahead of time online or $15 upon entrance to the event inside Skye Canyon Park. Each taster will receive four 4-ounce tastings of a craft beer that they can enjoy as they are viewing the chalk art. Chalk &Cheers 2021 benefits Skye Serves, the community’s ongoing charitable outreach program.

Local 808 will be on hand with their famous trailer featuring the spotlighted beers and cocktails for purchase. Also, a variety of additional local food trucks will be available for the purchase of food and beverages, including Maize Food Truck, Alpha Dawg, Churros 101 and Joy Pop.

Discover an outstanding home community

Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, discover a vibrant community of new homes and neighborhoods by five impressive builders at Skye Canyon. The epitome of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Skye Canyon is consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country. More than merely a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, Skye Canyon is a lifestyle. Live the Skye Life.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods starting from the low $400,000s and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Explore an assortment of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders, including Beazer Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

In addition to the ideal home, Skye Canyon brings together all the essential aspects of an active, balanced lifestyle. Exceptional amenities are woven into inviting neighborhoods. Here, these amenities share the landscape with neighborhood parks, dedicated trails, open space and the expansive wilderness that awaits nearby.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces, including three parks — Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park — with two additional new parks, resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park opening this year. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks, play structures and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park featuring Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field, basketball court — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. The convenient shopping center is anchored by a 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace — the valley’s only Smith’s of its kind featuring a full-sized grocery store along with household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. A myriad of other merchants, eateries and professional services can be found at Skye Marketplace.

For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.