Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest Oct. 14

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its seventh annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch, set for Oct. 14 at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Skye Canyon is a community that is known for its vibrant living. A collection of inspired neighborhoods dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, exploration, balance and beauty. Within this haven, modern amenities coexist harmoniously with neighborhood parks, thoughtfully carved trails, expansive open spaces and easy access to a wealth of nearby adventures. Prioritizing family enjoyment, fitness and a deep sense of community spirit, Skye Canyon offers the perfect environment for families to thrive, cultivate cherished memories, and embrace a unified sense of community together.

Chalktober Fest Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “Colors of the Desert Skye” and nearly 50 artists of all skill levels will vie for top honors and cash prizes as they imaginatively interpret this vibrant theme and display the power of uplifting artistic creativity. Other Chalktober Fest offerings include a Vendor Village, featuring more than 30 vendors and artists including favorites Gamma Dees Designs custom tumblers, Talour-Made for You custom hair bows, children’s books and STEM kits by PaperPie Books and one-of-a- kind beaded jewelry from Robin Rogers Jewelry. The outdoor celebration also includes a pumpkin patch, inflatable games, a rock wall and an air jumper as well as a variety of food and drinks from popular food trucks Vito’s Tacos, Flip n Grill, Twisted Gelato and Fast Eddies Burgers.

The juried chalk art competition includes three categories, student (ages 12-18), amateur (18 and older), and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. There are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: Best 3D piece, and Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice, earning the winner a $100 cash award.

As part of Skye Canyon’s ongoing community support program Skye Serves, Chalktober Fest proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Project 150 whose mission is to provide support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can remain in school, graduate and build bright futures.

Discover an outstanding home community

Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, discover a lively community of new homes and neighborhoods by several impressive builders at Skye Canyon. The epitome of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Skye Canyon is consistently named among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country. More than merely a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, Skye Canyon is a lifestyle. Live the Skye Life.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up, quick move-in and luxury neighborhoods and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Explore an assortment of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders including Century Communities, Lennar and Toll Brothers, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

Century Communities recently debuted its new Skyecrest community featuring spacious single- and two-story homes ranging from 2,130 square feet to 3,418 square feet with two- and-three-car garages and up to five bedrooms.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces including five parks — Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park and the two newest parks, resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks and play structures. There is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park featuring Skye Center, the community’s social hub with Aspire Coffee House and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers top of-the-line exercise equipment, a yoga room, a multiuse sports field and basketball court — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace featuring a variety of stores, dining options, professional services and more.

