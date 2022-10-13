Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest on Oct. 22

The sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, will feature a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch. The event is set for Oct. 22 at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Chalktober Fest Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival

Coming up, Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch. The event is set for Oct. 22 at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “Spread Love — Land, Sea and Skye,” and nearly 35 artists of all skill levels will vie for top honors and cash prizes as they imaginatively interpret this hopeful theme and display the power of uplifting artistic creativity. Other Chalktober Fest offerings include a Vendor Village featuring more than 30 vendors and artists, a pumpkin patch, a free canvas painting class, inflatable games, a rock wall and an air jumper. Popular food trucks Alpha Dawg, Greek Delights, Horsetrailer Hideout and Flat Tops will be on hand for food and drinks.

The juried chalk art competition includes three categories, student (ages 12-18), amateur (18-plus) and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, there are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: Best 3D piece and Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice earning the winner a $100 cash award.

As part of Skye Canyon’s ongoing community support program, Skye Serves, Chalktober Fest proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Project 150, whose mission is to provide support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can remain in school, graduate and build bright futures.

