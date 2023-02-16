Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 4

Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest is slated for March 4. Fit Fest 2023 is open to all and there’s still time to register to race at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest. (Skye Canyon)

Known as a vibrant community that encourages family fun, fitness and the love of being outdoors, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together. Skye Canyon aims to enrich the daily life of its residents with interactive programs and family-friendly events — with plenty of spaces and ways to thrive at Skye Canyon.

Ready, set, run. It’s time for Fit Fest

The ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun returns with Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest on March 4. Runners ranging from hardcore to novices to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Fit Fest 2023 is open to all and there’s still time to register to race at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest.

The day kicks off with an opening ceremony and a warm-up by Club Pilates marking the start of the 5k/8k Road Race and the 1-Mile Fun Run. The wellness celebration continues with a cool down and an awards ceremony. The day will include yoga and guided meditation by Sound Off Vegas. There will be plenty for the kids to do with a rock wall and inflatable obstacle course and games. Racers can refuel after the run with fare from local favorite food trucks.

The Skye Canyon community is designed to promote and facilitate a healthy and active outdoor lifestyle. This year, Fit Fest will offer a Wellness Festival and Vendor Village featuring more than 30 health, wellness and fitness merchants. Those interested in being a vendor can still register by Feb. 22 at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest

All proceeds from Fit Fest directly benefit the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

The perfect home awaits at Skye Canyon

Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, discover a vibrant community of new homes and neighborhoods by three impressive builders at Skye Canyon. The epitome of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Skye Canyon is consistently named among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country. More than merely a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, Skye Canyon is a lifestyle. Live the Skye Life.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up, quick move-in and luxury neighborhoods and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Explore an assortment of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders including Century Communities, Lennar and Toll Brothers, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

In addition to the ideal home, Skye Canyon brings together all the essential aspects of an active, balanced lifestyle. Exceptional amenities are woven into inviting neighborhoods. Here, these amenities share the landscape with neighborhood parks, dedicated trails, open space and the expansive wilderness that awaits nearby.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces including five parks: Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park and the two newest, resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks, play structures and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park featuring Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers top-of-the-line exercise equipment, a yoga room, a multi-use sports field, basketball court — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. The convenient shopping center is anchored by a 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace — featuring a full-sized grocery store along with household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. A myriad of other merchants, eateries and professional services can be found at Skye Marketplace.

