Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 7

It’s time for Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest including the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun Run on March 7 at Skye Canyon Park in northwest Las Vegas. Begin the day at 8 a.m. with a fun walk or beat your own personal best in one of the races.

Race participants receive a medal, t-shirt and a swag bag, while supplies last, with top finishers receiving awards. Afterwards, recharge with Silent Savasana yoga, tour the active lifestyle expo, stroll the farmers market, and fuel your whole adventure with bites from local food trucks. Fit Fest includes plenty of fun kid’s activities like an 80-foot rock-climbing wall, obstacle course and field day games.

Celebrate the active outdoor life and take in Skye Canyon’s scenic views of the Spring Mountains while giving back to a great cause. Every race registration fee goes to the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk, and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

Fit Fest, the 5K/8K Road Race and 1 Mile Fun Run are part of Skye Canyon’s Skye Serves program that empowers residents to support and serve through events and efforts benefiting the greater Las Vegas area.

“We are honored to partner with the Kline Veterans Fund this year,” said Angela Rock, representative of the Skye Canyon Homeowners Association.“We wholeheartedly support their mission to help those who have served our country. Our Skye Serves program has supported many important local nonprofits so that they can continue their work serving and strengthening our community.”

In just four years since its grand opening, Skye Canyon has become one of the nation’s Top 50 best- selling master-planned communities and has earned top awards including Southern Nevada’s Best Active Lifestyle and Best Master-Planned Communities Parks and Amenities. The 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, where Fit Fest takes place, is the heart of Skye Canyon and home to the community’s social hub, Skye Center, as well as the 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art workout facility Skye Fitness. Multiple neighborhood parks throughout the community offer walking trails, dedicated bike paths, playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, sports fields, dog parks and shaded picnic areas. Skye Canyon’s location also offers a quick drive to popular outdoor recreation sites Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

Thirteen neighborhoods designed by leading national builders Lennar, Pardee, Pulte, Richmond American, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Woodside Homes offer a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, with contemporary floor plans that inspire indoor/outdoor living and take full advantage of the community’s natural surroundings. For more information about Skye Canyon and additional detail on Fit Fest, visit skyecanyon.com.