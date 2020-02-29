71°F
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 7

February 28, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

It’s time for Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest including the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun Run on March 7 at Skye Canyon Park in northwest Las Vegas. Begin the day at 8 a.m. with a fun walk or beat your own personal best in one of the races.

Race participants receive a medal, t-shirt and a swag bag, while supplies last, with top finishers receiving awards. Afterwards, recharge with Silent Savasana yoga, tour the active lifestyle expo, stroll the farmers market, and fuel your whole adventure with bites from local food trucks. Fit Fest includes plenty of fun kid’s activities like an 80-foot rock-climbing wall, obstacle course and field day games.

Celebrate the active outdoor life and take in Skye Canyon’s scenic views of the Spring Mountains while giving back to a great cause. Every race registration fee goes to the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk, and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

Fit Fest, the 5K/8K Road Race and 1 Mile Fun Run are part of Skye Canyon’s Skye Serves program that empowers residents to support and serve through events and efforts benefiting the greater Las Vegas area.

“We are honored to partner with the Kline Veterans Fund this year,” said Angela Rock, representative of the Skye Canyon Homeowners Association.“We wholeheartedly support their mission to help those who have served our country. Our Skye Serves program has supported many important local nonprofits so that they can continue their work serving and strengthening our community.”

In just four years since its grand opening, Skye Canyon has become one of the nation’s Top 50 best- selling master-planned communities and has earned top awards including Southern Nevada’s Best Active Lifestyle and Best Master-Planned Communities Parks and Amenities. The 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, where Fit Fest takes place, is the heart of Skye Canyon and home to the community’s social hub, Skye Center, as well as the 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art workout facility Skye Fitness. Multiple neighborhood parks throughout the community offer walking trails, dedicated bike paths, playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, sports fields, dog parks and shaded picnic areas. Skye Canyon’s location also offers a quick drive to popular outdoor recreation sites Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon.

Thirteen neighborhoods designed by leading national builders Lennar, Pardee, Pulte, Richmond American, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Woodside Homes offer a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, with contemporary floor plans that inspire indoor/outdoor living and take full advantage of the community’s natural surroundings. For more information about Skye Canyon and additional detail on Fit Fest, visit skyecanyon.com.

THE LATEST
Reflection Bay Golf Club offers three levels of membership. (Lake Las Vegas)
Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas offers annual membership
Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its 2020 annual membership program. The award-winning Henderson, Nevada course is offering three levels of memberships which last for 13 months from sign up date.

The Gardens Park, near Stonegate by KB Home, boasts a community center, walking trails and bask ...
KB’s Stonegate opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cadence in Henderson is hosting a Leap Day Sales Event on Feb. 29. (Cadence)
Leap into a year of no HOA fees at Cadence
It’s a new year, a new decade, and it’s a leap year. If you have been looking to buy a house, Feb. 29, or leap day, is shaping up to be among the most prime days at Cadence.

Toll Brothers to hold citywide Open House Event Feb. 29-March 1. (Toll Brothers)
Toll Brothers offers special incentives Feb. 29-March 1
Homebuyers who are serious about making the leap into owning a new home can visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities this weekend, Feb. 29-March 1 for the homebuilder’s citywide Open House Event.

Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quart ...
Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin
When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Presidio Residential Capital and Summit Homes has opened Regina Ridge, a new community in north ...
Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas
Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together i ...
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve
She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas operate the Nevada Bui ...
Strategy key to Nevada Builder Trade In Program
Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.

Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.