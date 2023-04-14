Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society on April 29 at Skye Canyon Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8-10 p.m. (Skye Canyon)

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing and celestial exploration beginning after dark at 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. As part of the Thrive@Skye event series, attendees will receive a special commemorative pin to add to their collection.

Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event. For the purchase of a $5 raffle ticket, there will also be a drawing to win an AWB OneSkye Telescope with all proceeds going to LVAS.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a picnic. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks, including Taco Ave, Alpha Dawg, Flattops Burgers and Shakes and Happy Ending Chocolate, and Horsetrailer Hideout will serve beer and spirits.

Using telescopes, strategically arranged throughout the park, along with astrophotography and video cameras, LVAS volunteers will use a high-powered laser that can point directly to celestial events as they guide attendees on a tour of the desert sky.

A favorite event for Skye Canyon residents, this year once again features an in-person, guided tour through the night sky led by Keith Caceres, president of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society. Caceres and his team will position high-power telescopes throughout the park aimed at specific and noteworthy stars and constellations and will use a powerful, high-tech laser pointer to further showcase and point out interesting elements in the night sky.

Some highlights of the sky tour will include: the moon, planet Venus and prominent constellations and stars visible in the sky on that night, including Orion, Ursa Major (The Big Bear, containing The Big Dipper) and Ursa Minor (The Little Bear, containing The North Star and Little Dipper.)

Las Vegas Astronomical Society is a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers that was formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada for the sole purpose of educating and sharing their passion with those who have an interest in astronomy. They hold regular meetings and observation gatherings and offer educational opportunities and services to schools and youth science programs, service agencies and other organizations. For more information, visit lvastronomy.com.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows. Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales. For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.