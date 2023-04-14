72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29

Provided Content
April 14, 2023 - 12:39 pm
 
Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society on April 29 at Skye Canyon Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8-10 p.m. (Skye Canyon)

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing and celestial exploration beginning after dark at 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. As part of the Thrive@Skye event series, attendees will receive a special commemorative pin to add to their collection.

Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event. For the purchase of a $5 raffle ticket, there will also be a drawing to win an AWB OneSkye Telescope with all proceeds going to LVAS.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a picnic. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks, including Taco Ave, Alpha Dawg, Flattops Burgers and Shakes and Happy Ending Chocolate, and Horsetrailer Hideout will serve beer and spirits.

Using telescopes, strategically arranged throughout the park, along with astrophotography and video cameras, LVAS volunteers will use a high-powered laser that can point directly to celestial events as they guide attendees on a tour of the desert sky.

A favorite event for Skye Canyon residents, this year once again features an in-person, guided tour through the night sky led by Keith Caceres, president of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society. Caceres and his team will position high-power telescopes throughout the park aimed at specific and noteworthy stars and constellations and will use a powerful, high-tech laser pointer to further showcase and point out interesting elements in the night sky.

Some highlights of the sky tour will include: the moon, planet Venus and prominent constellations and stars visible in the sky on that night, including Orion, Ursa Major (The Big Bear, containing The Big Dipper) and Ursa Minor (The Little Bear, containing The North Star and Little Dipper.)

Las Vegas Astronomical Society is a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers that was formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada for the sole purpose of educating and sharing their passion with those who have an interest in astronomy. They hold regular meetings and observation gatherings and offer educational opportunities and services to schools and youth science programs, service agencies and other organizations. For more information, visit lvastronomy.com.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows. Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales. For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
5
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event fo ...
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival g ...
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival games and food in each of the five neighborhoods.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Baseball season kicks off at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4 when the Las V ...
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry models will be open and ready for tours beginning Saturday with a sale ...
D.R. Horton to open five Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

D.R. Horton is making a big splash today opening models for the builder’s five brand new Symmetry neighborhoods in the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday
Provided Content

Get a taste of the Skye life at Skye Canyon during the first-ever Taste Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tour de Summerlin, the valley’s popular cycling event for all ages and abilities, returns to ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 22. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

More stories for you
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
A new pub, famous pizza makers and a $25K wine weekend
A new pub, famous pizza makers and a $25K wine weekend
Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday
Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation