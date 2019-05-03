Skye Canyon to host stargazing event

On May 11 Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas, will host a special kind of light show — an evening of stargazing with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS). (Getty Images)

On May 11, the entire Southern Nevada community is invited to the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas for a special kind of light show: an evening of stargazing with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, a local nonprofit made up of amateur astronomers who promote astronomy, educate the public and provide educational outreach to students.

The fourth annual Skye &Stars event takes place at Skye Canyon Park from 7 to 10 p.m. It is a family-friendly, free event open to the public.

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society will help guests navigate the night sky and teach about celestial bodies through telescopes and cutting-edge technology. There will be two Mallincam video cameras and monitors that can display real-time color photos of the solar system.

The volunteers are passionate about the solar system and have helped guests discover special treats like iridium flares and meteors.

“The unobstructed views from Skye Canyon Park make it an ideal location for stargazing this time of year,” said Greg McKay, the society’s media relations coordinator. “Stargazers of all ages will see Mars, the Beehive galactic cluster in the constellation Cancer, along with other constellations.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy under the stars or enjoy delicious bites from one of three on-site food trucks, each offering a variety of food and beverage options for purchase.

Skye Bistro, Skye Canyon’s on-site cafe will be open and offering Starbucks coffee and snack options. For kids (or adults) interested in an indoor star show, “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” will be showing at Skye Center.

Stop by the Skye Canyon booth and enter to win one of 10 Skye Canyon prize packs. One lucky participant will win the grand prize of an AWB OneSky Telescope. REI will be on-site with family-friendly activities and outdoor gear information.

The 15-acre Skye Canyon Park — the venue for the Skye &Stars event — is the home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub, with an open-air bistro and indoor-outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

