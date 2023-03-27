43°F
Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday

March 27, 2023 - 8:39 am
 
Skye Canyon will hold its first-ever Taste & Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ev ...

Get a taste of the Skye life at Skye Canyon during the first Taste &Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore new communities with Quick Move-In Homes available and get a taste of what it means to live the Skye life.

The whole family is invited to tour stunning model homes by some of the nation’s finest builders including Century Communities, Lennar and Toll Brothers. Even better, while exploring buy bites from favorite local food trucks and collect stickers along the way for a chance to win amazing prizes, including two tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Allegiant Stadium, courtesy of Sunny 106.5 FM, a GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker and a $150 Amazon gift card.

It’s easy to participate: Simply pick up a passport at any of the four participating locations. The passport serves as a guide to discovering the community. At each stop, take a quick tour of the beautiful, featured model home and collect a passport sticker. Plus, grab a bite from food trucks at each stop. Collect all four stickers and turn in the completed passport at Skye Fitness and be entered to win.

Eaglepointe by Century Communities, 10547 Valletta Ave.

This neighborhood offers single-family homes priced from the $400,000s with three available floor plans, up to 2,328 square feet and includes three to five bedrooms. Century is offering special incentives at Eaglepointe. For a limited time, design upgrades and lot premiums are included with limited move-in-ready homes that close by April 30, plus enjoy up to 3 percent toward closing costs when financing with affiliate lender Inspire Home Loans. If exploring works up an appetite, the Taco Ave food truck is nearby featuring authentic Mexican plates made fresh to order.

Paloma by Toll Brothers, 9000 Cielo Canyon St.

This neighborhood showcases two-story single-family homes priced from the $500,000s. Paloma has three available floor plans, with three to five bedrooms and up to 2,543 square feet. For a limited time, Toll Brothers is offering special pricing and closing cost credits. See a sales agent for details. Frankie D’s Bar-B-Que, family-operated and well-known for its Southern-style barbecue, will be on hand.

Belterra by Lennar, 8902 Sasquatch Run Ave.

Belterra by Lennar spotlights single-family homes priced from the $400,000s with five available floor plans, three to four bedrooms and up to 2,270 square feet. To keep hunger at bay, Dragon Grille will be available for purchase. The popular food truck specializes in reinvented Asian dishes fused with street food favorites.

Skye Fitness, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

Submit the completed passport with all four stickers at Skye Fitness and be entered to win.

Then tour the nearly 10,000-square-foot Skye Fitness featuring top-of-the-line exercise equipment, a yoga room, an outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, a multi-use sports field and a basketball court. All are exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Top the day off with deluxe over-the-top milkshakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth from food truck Milkshake Wasted.

More information on Skye Canyon Life can be found at skyecanyon.com. For a complete schedule and map of Taste &Tour, visit skyecanyon.com/taste-tour.

D.R. Horton's Symmetry models will be open and ready for tours beginning Saturday with a sale ...
D.R. Horton to open five Cadence neighborhoods
D.R. Horton is making a big splash today opening models for the builder’s five brand new Symmetry neighborhoods in the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Tour de Summerlin, the valley's popular cycling event for all ages and abilities, returns to ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Tour de Summerlin, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 22. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Heritage by Lennar is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin that offer a comple ...
Summerlin offers age-qualified communities
For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers three actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar, Trilogy by Shea Homes and Regency by Toll Brothers.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers, offering three-story townhomes priced from t ...
Summerlin offer condos, townhomes
Condos, townhomes and other urban-style options are growing in popularity in Summerlin.

A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best l ...
California couple finds home at Inspirada
Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December 2022.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that offers three contemporary three-story to ...
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Summerlin rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the coun ...
Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone
Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone. The award was announced at the recent National Association of Home Builders show, which was held in Las Vegas.

The 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building, is the newest addition to Downtown Summ ...
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin recently celebrated the opening of its newest addition — 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building that gives a new meaning to workplace amenities.

