Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday

Get a taste of the Skye life at Skye Canyon during the first Taste &Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore new communities with Quick Move-In Homes available and get a taste of what it means to live the Skye life.

The whole family is invited to tour stunning model homes by some of the nation’s finest builders including Century Communities, Lennar and Toll Brothers. Even better, while exploring buy bites from favorite local food trucks and collect stickers along the way for a chance to win amazing prizes, including two tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Allegiant Stadium, courtesy of Sunny 106.5 FM, a GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker and a $150 Amazon gift card.

It’s easy to participate: Simply pick up a passport at any of the four participating locations. The passport serves as a guide to discovering the community. At each stop, take a quick tour of the beautiful, featured model home and collect a passport sticker. Plus, grab a bite from food trucks at each stop. Collect all four stickers and turn in the completed passport at Skye Fitness and be entered to win.

Eaglepointe by Century Communities, 10547 Valletta Ave.

This neighborhood offers single-family homes priced from the $400,000s with three available floor plans, up to 2,328 square feet and includes three to five bedrooms. Century is offering special incentives at Eaglepointe. For a limited time, design upgrades and lot premiums are included with limited move-in-ready homes that close by April 30, plus enjoy up to 3 percent toward closing costs when financing with affiliate lender Inspire Home Loans. If exploring works up an appetite, the Taco Ave food truck is nearby featuring authentic Mexican plates made fresh to order.

Paloma by Toll Brothers, 9000 Cielo Canyon St.

This neighborhood showcases two-story single-family homes priced from the $500,000s. Paloma has three available floor plans, with three to five bedrooms and up to 2,543 square feet. For a limited time, Toll Brothers is offering special pricing and closing cost credits. See a sales agent for details. Frankie D’s Bar-B-Que, family-operated and well-known for its Southern-style barbecue, will be on hand.

Belterra by Lennar, 8902 Sasquatch Run Ave.

Belterra by Lennar spotlights single-family homes priced from the $400,000s with five available floor plans, three to four bedrooms and up to 2,270 square feet. To keep hunger at bay, Dragon Grille will be available for purchase. The popular food truck specializes in reinvented Asian dishes fused with street food favorites.

Skye Fitness, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

Submit the completed passport with all four stickers at Skye Fitness and be entered to win.

Then tour the nearly 10,000-square-foot Skye Fitness featuring top-of-the-line exercise equipment, a yoga room, an outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, a multi-use sports field and a basketball court. All are exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Top the day off with deluxe over-the-top milkshakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth from food truck Milkshake Wasted.

More information on Skye Canyon Life can be found at skyecanyon.com. For a complete schedule and map of Taste &Tour, visit skyecanyon.com/taste-tour.