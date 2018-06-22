Skye Canyon to unveil 16 model homes

Passport to Win Giveaway offers a chance to win $3,000-plus in cash and prizes. Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils the second phase of its residential development at the First Look: Phase Two Grand Opening Event to be held June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A June 23 grand opening is planned to show off Skye Canyon's new second phase of residential development. (Skye Canyon)

The Passport to Win Giveaway offers a chance to win $3,000-plus in cash and prizes. Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils the second phase of its residential development at the First Look: Phase Two Grand Opening Event to be held June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sixteen model homes will be open to tour in six new neighborhoods from premier homebuilders: Pardee, Pulte, Richmond American and Woodside. Floor plans range from 1,470 square feet to 3,386 square feet, with prices starting in the $200,000s.

In addition to complimentary snacks and entertainment, the Passport to Win Giveaway offers a chance to win a share of more than $3,000 in cash and prizes. Event attendees can pick up a Passport at any Phase Two model home complex during the tour. Then stamps are collected from each builder for a chance to win a Disneyland Park Hopper four-pack, Wet ‘n Wild season passes, a $500 mountain bike and summer adventure prize packs from Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort, Paiute Golf Resort and REI.

The newest addition to the Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest valley, Phase Two comprises 214 acres and includes 12 residential neighborhoods. The build-out also features a 2-acre park with a network of walking trails and bike paths and several neighborhood parks that offer playgrounds, splash pads, shaded picnic areas, sports fields, dog parks and tennis and basketball courts.

Las Vegas’ first Smith’s Marketplace, the 123,000-square-foot anchor tenant at Skye Canyon Marketplace, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting June 13. Other retailers are slated to follow in the months ahead.

“This is an exciting time to be at Skye Canyon as we continue to expand our residential and commercial offerings to make this an ideal community for families, couples, individuals and active adults,” said Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon.

As diverse as the Phase Two model homes are, each reflects Skye Canyon’s commitment to indoor and outdoor living with flexible, open floor plans and contemporary architecture that takes full advantage of the community’s scenic landscape — and our desirable climate — year-round.”

After touring the Phase Two models, prospective buyers can stop by the Skye Canyon Home Finding Center to learn more about the one-of-a-kind amenities available at Skye Canyon, including the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park — home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor, junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

Located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community that offers a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Learn more at skyecanyon.com.