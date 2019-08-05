Skye Canyon to unveil five model homes

Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils five appointed models at the First Look: Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities.

Skye Center, the community’s social hub, features an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces. (Skye Canyon)

The grand opening event will be held Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Floor plans range from 1,636 square feet to 2,605 square feet, with prices starting in the $300,000s.

In addition to complimentary snacks, there’s a chance to win great prizes like a $250 gift card to the Skye Canyon Smith’s Marketplace, a foursome of golf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, Skye Canyon Prize Pack including a Kleen Kanteen and North Face Jacket.

Tour two new gated neighborhoods by Century Communities in the award-winning Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest valley.

Each of the six available floor plans offers the finest finishes, such as quartz or granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen islands.

Northglenn is a collection of two-story, single-family homes with three to five bedrooms, each with 9-foot ceilings on the main and upper floors, and an optional downstairs bedroom.

Neighboring community Madera consists of three- and four-bedroom, single-story homes with optional front courtyards on selected plans, and 10-foot ceilings throughout.

Skye Canyon affords each resident the ability to immerse themselves in the great outdoors with an abundance of open spaces generously distributed throughout the community.

Designated bike lanes, an extensive trail system for walking and biking, parks, landscaped arroyos and regional trail connections create an expanded living space beyond your own backyard.

Find a host of shopping and dining options in the Skye Canyon Marketplace where Las Vegas’ first Smith’s Marketplace opened last summer.

The 124,000-square-foot store contains a full-sized Smith’s grocery store along with 60,000 square feet of household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. Several other retailers and dining establishments are slated to follow in the months ahead.

“This is an exciting time to be at Skye Canyon as we continue to expand our residential and commercial offerings to make this an ideal community for families, couples, individuals and active adults,” said Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “Skye Canyon has a commitment to indoor and outdoor living, with flexible, open floor plans and contemporary architecture that takes full advantage of the community’s scenic landscape — and our desirable climate — year-round.”

After touring Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities prospective buyers can stop by the Skye Canyon Home Finding Center to learn more about the one-of-a-kind amenities available at Skye Canyon, including the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park — home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

Located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community that offers a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Learn more at skyecanyon.com.