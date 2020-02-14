68°F
Provided Content

Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes

Sponsored Content
February 14, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

In addition to complimentary snacks, there’s a chance to win great prizes like a $250 gift card to the Skye Canyon Smith’s Marketplace, a four-pack of Lee Canyon lift tickets and a Skye Canyon Prize Pack, including a Kleen Kanteen and North Face Jacket.

The newest addition to the Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, Hawthorne by Lennar is a collection of single-family homes designed with today’s modern family in mind.

Lennar’s popular Next Gen-The Home Within A Home can be found on the 3,109-square-foot Sage floor plan. Located on the first floor, this suite has its own entrance and separate living area complete with a bedroom, living room, bath, kitchenette and stackable washer and dryer — all separate from the main home, yet still connected. Customize the space to your needs, a private guest suite or in-law quarters, a private office, studio, gym or rec room, Next Gen offers myriad possibilities.

Another plus for Lennar homebuyers is the Everything’s Included plan, which affords the most desired new home features at no extra cost. Homes at Hawthorne boast $40,000 in standard features like stainless steel appliances, water filtration systems, granite countertops, garage door opener and window coverings.

Skye Canyon is the next-generation master-planned community, allowing each resident the ability to immerse themselves in the great outdoors and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle. Designated bike lanes, an extensive trail system for walking and biking, parks, landscaped arroyos and regional trail connections create an expanded living space beyond your own backyard.

Find a host of shopping and dining options in the Skye Canyon Marketplace. The 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace contains a full-sized Smith’s grocery store along with 60,000 square feet of household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials.

After touring Hawthorne by Lennar, prospective buyers can stop by the Skye Canyon Home Finding Center to learn more about the one-of-a-kind amenities available at Skye Canyon, including the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park — home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

Located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community that offers a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Learn more at skyecanyon.com.

THE LATEST
Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
Provided Content

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

Beazer Homes will showcase its Burson communities Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin features nine neighborhoods actively selling. (Summerlin)
Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin
Provided Content

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Provided Content

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Burson planned communities by Beazer Homes will hold an open house in Pahrump on Feb. 15-16 fro ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community that offers resort-style amenities. (Trilogy ...
Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase
Provided Content

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.