Skye Canyon’s Cobalt has move-in-ready homes

June 7, 2019 - 3:58 pm
 

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start approximately from the high $300,000s.

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cobalt. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

A move-in-ready Cobalt Plan 1-C at homesite No. 112 measures 2,322 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage. Priced from $417,650, the home has a den-office, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliance package and Alumawood covered patio.

A move-in-ready Plan 1-B at cul-de-sac homesite No. 146 is priced from $423,145. The home measures 2,322 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliance package and buyer’s selection of flooring.

Also, at Cobalt, a move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 11 measures 2,728 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage.

The home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliance package and a stucco-covered patio. It is priced from $452,300.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary, rustic community center and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

To reach Cobalt from U.S. 95 North, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

The company, established in 1921, was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

