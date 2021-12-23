55°F
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards

December 23, 2021 - 3:07 pm
 
This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAid Southern Nevada, announced their new board members at an annual luncheon. (SNHBA)

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year. The installation and awards luncheon, which takes place yearly to gather and celebrate the successes of the homebuilding industry, swore in dozens of members as the fresh crop of new minds take on the responsibility to carry out various duties at both organizations.

Brian Kunec of KB Home was appointed as the new SNHBA board president. In his role, he will spearhead the SNHBA board as it continues to pursue advancing the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Kunec has more than a decade of residential construction experience with major homebuilders across the nation and previously served as SNHBA’s vice president.

“It’s a privilege to serve the SNHBA and I thank the former leadership for persevering through what has been an unusual uphill battle in the last couple of years,” Kunec said. “While our industry faces its various adversities, like supply chain issues, we will focus on pushing through and concentrate on housing affordability and workforce development through exciting new projects due to launch in the coming years. I am truly honored to be president in 2022.”

In addition, Stephenie Heagerty of Boral Roofing will stay on as board president of HomeAid Southern Nevada. The SNHBA’s charitable arm is focused on providing community outreach efforts to serve vulnerable members in the community, including the renovation of women’s shelters and the organization of various collections drives that gather essential items for homeless individuals. In 2021, HomeAid celebrated the completion of four home renovations at New Vista, the largest nonprofit provider of Supported Living Arrangements for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Nevada.

“I am excited to continue on as HomeAid’s president in Southern Nevada and thank this industry for their dedication, support and generosity. Of all of the HomeAid affiliates across the country, Southern Nevada has done incredible work, donating a staggering $3.7 million in in-kind donations from builders and suppliers,” Heagerty said. “Las Vegas construction companies are not only building homes — they are building hope. I can’t wait to accomplish our goals in 2022 and continue to serve those truly in need.”

Other 2022 appointments for SNHBA include Nicole Bloom of Richmond American Homes, who is now vice president; Carlos Zuluaga of Tri Pointe Homes, second vice president; Darren Wilson of Sierra Air, associate vice president; Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis, treasurer; and Rebecca Merrihew of Red Rock Insulation, secretary. A full list of builder and associate directors will be listed on SNHBA.com.

Other 2022 appointments for HomeAid include Tyson Clayton of Desert Lumber Cos., vice president; Kyle Tibbitts of Shea Homes, treasurer; and Kendal Lay of Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage, secretary. A full list of board members will be listed on www.HomeAidSN.org.

The new term of office for each respective board begins Jan. 1.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by meeting the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association ranks as the oldest and largest local trade organization representing the residential construction industry in the state of Nevada. It has more than 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry.

It is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association founded in 1942 to enhance the climate for housing and the building industry. NAHB is made up of about 800 state and local associations. About one-third of NAHB’s 140,000 members are homebuilders and/or remodelers.

