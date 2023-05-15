Southern Highlands home lists for $3M

Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)

Flaunting a modern and classic twist on a Spanish Mission-style home, the design blurs the line between indoor and outdoor. (huntington & ellis)

A modern Mission-style home is changing the course of luxury living in Southern Nevada. Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the ninth fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

John Sullivan with The John Sullivan Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 12057 Oakland Hills Drive in Southern Highlands Golf Club, one of the most sought after streets in the exclusive gated community.

“Nestled on the edge of one of the most exclusive golf courses in Las Vegas, the property backs up to the ninth fairway, showcasing tantalizing views of the golf course and the surrounding mountains,” Sullivan said. “The home site’s rear fence sits just high enough to create the perfect privacy wall while still enjoying the views, allowing for a serene and private atmosphere for residents.”

This golf course sanctuary offers the ultimate exclusivity and seclusion on a cul-de-sac with no rear neighbors.

“The location is not the only attribute that makes this home truly one-of-a-kind,” Sullivan said. “The original owners took their time designing each element of this home, which involved transforming it into a luxurious retreat with features that are unmatched to any other property in the community.”

Flaunting a modern and classic twist on a Spanish Mission-style home, the design blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living with an abundance of oversized windows, an atrium and floor-to-ceiling glass doors to highlight the scenic views of the mountains and golf course. Its interior showcases custom light fixtures and chandeliers, tailor-made wrought iron finishes, light hardwood flooring and wall accents, exposed overhead beams and contemporary fire features.

Spanning more than 4,000 square feet of indoor living space, this one-story home features four bedrooms, four baths, a three-car garage, a custom wine closet, outdoor kitchen and an entertainer’s backyard.

The entrance of the home greets residents through a gated courtyard, featuring pristine landscaping, an outdoor fireplace, lounge area and a private entrance to the attached casita.

Just steps through the main entryway is an open-concept formal living area room that highlights a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by custom tile, built-in bookcases, coffered ceilings and expansive windows. The formal living room neighbors the home’s dining room which is illuminated by natural light from windows and features a centerpiece chandelier.

At the heart of the home is a modern gourmet kitchen destined for entertaining with a large marble waterfall island, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, double ovens, open wood shelving, custom tile ceiling-height backsplash and a curved steel range hood. The kitchen opens to the informal living room that showcases custom wrought-iron doors that enclose a built-in wine closet.

The lavish primary suite showcases double French doors that overlook the backyard oasis and a custom chandelier. The suite’s spa-like bath features marble flooring, a water closet, dual vanities and sinks, a walk-in custom closet with polished hardwood and glass casings, dual-head steam shower and a modern stand-alone bathtub.

Accessed through the kitchen and primary suite, the entertainer’s backyard offers a full outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue, pizza oven, beverage fridge and high-top seating. In the center of the backyard is a sparkling infinity pool and spa accented by multiple water features. Guests can enjoy the covered patio space with extra seating, a ceiling fan and drapes for added privacy.

Conveniently located minutes from the Henderson Executive Airport, the home is surrounded by an 18-hole championship golf course, Southern Highlands Golf Club. The luxury community offers exclusive access to members and guests, which include amenities like tennis courts, restaurants and a club house.

